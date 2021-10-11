After appearing as a guest judge on Idols SA , Thembi Seete has South African peeps raging about how youthful she looks

The former Boom Shaka singer has been in the public eye from a young age and has managed to stay relevant through acting

Thembi trended on social media as peeps admired how well she is ageing; one person wrote: "She's blessed, having her youth renewed"

Thembi Seete was trending on Twitter for her age-defying looks. The actress has been slaying on her timeline recently and Mzansi has certainly noticed that Thembi is looking exceptionally great for her age.

Thembi Seete's youthful face has left peeps shocked by her lack of ageing.

Source: Instagram

ZAlebs reports that Thembi has come a long way in the industry. From her Boom Shaka days in the 90's to her current acting gig as Gladys on Gomora. One thing that seems to stay constant is her stunning looks.

After her guest appearance on Idols SA last night, peeps took to Twitter to gush about the beautiful actress and how little she seems to age over the years.

@JustAnAudience commented:

"She looks even younger without make up. Saw her at Zara Sandton City."

Long time fan @SiyaMax wrote:

"I had this huge crush on Thembi back when Boom Shaka was still on, she looked all kinds of hott!! And she looks so beautiful."

@Jabu_MacDonald added:

"She will probably look 28 or 30 forever."

