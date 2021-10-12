Halala: Nomcebo Zikode Highly Honoured in Miami After Receiving Key to the City

Nomcebo just continues to fly the South African flag proudly no matter which country she trailblazes through on her Jerusalema tour

The talented vocalist was recently rewarded with a very prestigious honour whilst in Florida as the mayor of Miami handed her the key to the city

Although Nomcebo is on a completely separate tour to the producer of the song, Master KG, she is most certainly girl bossing her way to the top

Nocmebo Zikode's Jerusalema world tour is proving to be extremely fruitful. The singer has travelled across continents meeting all kinds of people and being awarded with some of the highest honours. This time around, the SA-born talent managed to score herself a prestigious American reward after being handed the key to Miami.

The Jerusalema hitmaker took to Instagram to share a clip of the television broadcast that documented the moment Commissioner Wardson and Joe Carollo handed her the key.

TimesLIVE reported that Nomcebo is feeling an immense sense of gratitude for all of the recognition she has been receiving for her talent. Looking back on how far she's come, she said:

"I am so grateful to receive such a prestigious welcome from the city and to see how proud they are of an artist who comes all the way from KZN, SA and sings in isiZulu."

Nomcebo Zikode thanks God for giving her a beautiful voice

Nomcebo Zikode knows that she is blessed to have the voice that she has. The singer recently took to social media to thank God for gifting her with the powerful voice that has given the world hits like Jerusalema and Xola Moya Wam’.

Taking to Instagram, Zikode expresses her gratitude.

"Thank you, Lord for giving me such a powerful voice and for blessing me much more than I deserve."

Social media users admired her for her humility and talent. Instagram user lebza_lovely said:

“Amen! He is great hey.”

Sharravillegas said:

“Hello from Mexico! Yes you are blessed with a beautiful voice.”

Misskideo said:

“Stay blessed. I love you so much.”

Arnold.winter said:

“God is going to lift you much higher.”

Indlovukazi said:

“You are blessed. Halala sthandwa.”

