Who is Serinda Swan's partner? A look at her current and past relationships

Serinda Swan is a Canadian actress known for her roles in Ballers (2017), Coroner (2019-2022), Devotion (2022), and Reacher (2023-2024). She is also the director and co-founder of Blueprint Kids, an online education technology company. As a well-known personality, her relationships have drawn many people's attention. So, who is Serinda Swan's partner?

Serinda Swan at Westwood Village in Los Angeles, California (L). Serinda Swanat NeueHouse Hollywood in Los Angeles, California (R). Photo: Gregg DeGuire, Jerritt Clark (modified by author)

Serinda Swan has been in the entertainment industry for over two decades and has starred in over 40 movies and TV shows. Even though much is known about her career, her personal life, especially her love life, remains a mystery as many are curious to know who she has been in a relationship with. Here is a look at Serinda Swan’s dating history.

Serinda Swan's profile summary

Full name Serinda G Swan Gender Female Date of birth 11 July 1984 Age 40 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac Cancer Place of birth West Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality Canadian Ethnicity Mixed Sexuality Straight Religion Christianity Height 5’7’’ (170 cm) Weight 135 Ibs (61 kg) Hair colour Brunette Eye colour Green Mother Alandra Napali-Kai Father Scott Swan Siblings Ariel Relationship status Single Education Waldorf School Profession Actress, former model Social media Instagram

How old is Serinda Swan?

The Canadian actress is 40 years old as of 2024. She was born on 11 July 1984 in West Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada and currently resides in Los Angeles, California, United States. She was named after a Tibetan flute.

Serinda is a Canadian national of Spanish-Scottish-Irish-English descent. Her parents are Alandra Napali-Kai and Scott Swan. Her father is a Canadian theatre director and actor who runs an acting studio, while her mother is a retired actress. Serinda has an older sister named Ariel.

Fast five facts about Serinda Swan. Photo: Michael Tullberg/Getty Images (modified by author)

Who is Serinda Swan's partner?

The Canadian-born actress is not currently in a romantic relationship. However, she has been romantically linked to several men in the sports and entertainment industries. While some of the relationships are rumours, others are confirmed, and she has spoken about them. Here is a look into Serinda Swan’s relationships.

1. Terrell Owens (2008)

Terrell Owens and Serinda Swan at the Premiere Party of Columbia Pictures' "Hancock" on 30 June 2008 in Hollywood, CA. Photo: Eric Charbonneau

Terrell Owens, often referred to as T.O. is an American former professional football wide receiver who played 15 seasons in the NFL. The rich NFL player played for various teams, including the San Francisco 49ers, Philadelphia Eagles, and Dallas Cowboys, becoming one of the top wide receivers in NFL history.

As per Who's Dated Who, Serinda Swan and Terrell Owens were briefly linked in 2008. Their relationship gained attention when Owens took Swan as his date to the 2008 ESPY Awards. They were also spotted together at Hancock's premiere event in June 2008. However, their romance was short-lived, as they parted ways in the same year.

2. Niall Matter (2009)

Actor Niall Matter at Hallmark's "Home & Family" celebrating 'Christmas In July' at Universal Studios Hollywood on 26 July 2018 in Universal City, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Niall Matter is a Canadian actor best known for his roles in Eureka (2007–2012) and Primeval: New World (2012–2013). He and Serinda Swan briefly dated in 2009. The former partners reportedly met through mutual friends and were spotted together on various public occasions.

Their romance was short-lived, and they parted ways within the same year. In an interview with SciFi Stream, Niall Matter referred to Serinda Swan as his ex-girlfriend, confirming a past romantic relationship.

3. Mehcad Brooks (2010 - 2011)

Mehcad Brooks and Serinda Swan at the Los Angeles Premiere of "Splice" at the Grauman's Chinese Theatre on 2 June 2010 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Gregg DeGuire

Mehcad Jason McKinley Brooks is an American actor and former fashion model. He is known for his roles in Desperate Housewives, True Blood, Necessary Roughness and Supergirl. Mehcad Brooks and Serinda Swan were in a relationship around 2010 after meeting on the set of the movie Creature, in which both of them were cast in leading roles.

Their relationship became public when they were spotted together at a New York City restaurant in June 2010. However, the relationship did not last long, and they broke up in 2011 due to irreconcilable differences.

In an interview with Elle, Swan acknowledged the fans’ suspicions about their breakup, stating they had split up half a year prior. She said:

Yeah, we broke up a year and a half ago. He's very intelligent and is on another USA show, Necessary Roughness. But I'm single now. It's difficult dating, as an actor, because your free time is precious. The guy I end up with someday will have to love travelling.

4. Jimmi Simpson (2012)

Jimmi Simpson at the 27th Annual Art Directors Guild Awards at InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown on 18 February 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Michael Tullberg

Jimmi Simpson is an American actor known for his roles in Westworld, House of Cards, and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia. He has also won numerous awards, including BAFTA, Primetime Emmy, and Screen Actors Guild Award nominations.

According to Who's Dated Who, Jimmi Simpson and Serinda Swan were rumoured to have had a brief romantic relationship in September 2012. The two were spotted together at the Breakout Kings premiere party in New York on 2nd March 2011. Neither Simpson nor Swan publicly confirmed the romance, and it seems they parted ways shortly after.

The Reacher actress has also been linked to a few other Hollywood personalities. She reportedly dated actors Roger Cross in 2009 and Victor Webster in 2008.

Frequently asked questions about Serinda Swan

Serinda Swan's popularity in the entertainment has attracted interest in his personal life. Here are some frequently asked questions about her:

Who is Serinda Swan's partner? Many people have been interested in Serinda’s relationships. She has been romantically linked with a few people and is currently seemingly single, as she has not disclosed her relationship status. Aside from her personal life, she has thrived in the entertainment industry as an actress with several acting credits.

