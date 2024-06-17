Who is SZA dating? A look at her boyfriend's timeline and dating history

SZA, an American singer and songwriter, rose to prominence in 2017 when she released her debut album, Ctrl. She has won awards such as the Hollywood Music in Media Awards, International Cinema Awards and Billboard Music Awards. Her fame in the music industry has made many curious about her personal life. So, who is SZA dating?

SZA was born in St Louis, Missouri, United States. She has collaborated with famous musicians such as Cardi B, Doja Cat and Justin Timberlake. Her popularity has drawn much attention to her love life, and many are curious to know about SZA's boyfriend. Discover details about who the singer has dated and if she is dating anyone at the moment.

Profile summary

Who is SZA dating?

The American singer is presumably single. However, she has been in several relationships with high-profile men in the entertainment industry. The singer has been open about some of them, and others are rumours. Below are SZA's ex-boyfriends.

Unnamed ex-fiance (2008-2019)

The American singer was in a relationship with an unnamed ex-fiance. She has never mentioned his name, but it is rumoured that he is Scott Sasso. SZA's ex-fiancé, Scott Sasso, is a fashion designer, and the two of them dated from 2008 until 2019.

In an interview with Apple Music, she mentioned that her ex-fiance was the one who made her start taking her music career seriously. When she started making music, it was a way of proving a point to him because he was paying for everything.

When I started making music, it was for my ex-fiance because he was paying for everything, like my food and my clothes where I lived. He was like 8 years my senior, so I was so codependent, and he was so talented, a fashion designer, and so brilliant.

Which song did SZA write for her ex?

She opened up in an interview with Hot 97 that the song Nobody Gets Me was about her ex-fiance and their break up and how she felt like nobody understood her the way her ex-fiance did. According to her, he was supportive of her, and when they broke up, she felt like she would never find someone like him.

This particular song, in its entirety, is a story about my ex-fiance and how we went through all these arguments and we broke up. When we first broke up, it was terrible, and I just felt like I was going to be doomed to be in hell for the rest of my life because nobody understood me the way that he did, and nobody motivated me like the way he did

Drake (2009)

SZA has allegedly dated Drake, a Canadian rapper known for songs such as Rich Baby Daddy, Hotline Bling, You Broke My Heart, and Time Flies. In Drake's song, Mr Right Now, the Canadian rapper talks about dating SZA in 2008. The song shocked her fans, and she addressed the relationship in 2020 via X(Twitter), saying the following;

So It was actually 2009 lol… in this case, a year of poetic rap license mattered lol. I think he just innocently rhymed 08. Wait. Wait. Anybody who really knows me and was around during this time can confirm... it's all love, all peace…. I just didn't want anybody to think anything underage or creepy was happening. Completely innocent. Lifetimes ago.

In an interview with Audacy Check-In, she talked more about the brief relationship with the famous rapper. She confirmed that they are okay now and said that the relationship they had back then was brief and that they were young.

We talked to each other when I was a lot younger, and he was a lot younger. And we are cool; we've always been cool. It's never been weird; it didn't come out of the blue. And he let me know… I didn't know that it was a song at 21.

Kehlani (2021)

Kehlani is an American singer-songwriter who came into the limelight as one of the members of the teen pop group PopLyfe. She is known for songs such as Good Thing, Beautiful Lies and Hate The Club.

The rumours about SZA's relationship with Kehlani started in 2021 when they were spotted holding hands as they headed into Rihanna's Met Gala. Kehlani came out as gay in April 2021 via a TikTok video. In an interview, Kehlani confirmed that she and SZA are friends. When asked if SZA was her type, she said she did not have a type, but if she had, the singer would fit.

I don't have a type. I think people think I have a type because of the few people that they have seen me publicly with, but I think everybody in my personal life very understands the fact that I don't have a type. Yeah, she is my type if I had a type. I like beautiful people that are beautiful inside and out, so she definitely fits…ah, no, we are friends.

Travis Scott (2023)

The rumours about Travis Scott and SZA's relationship started in June 2023 when the rapper appeared at her show in Manchester, England. However, in the aforementioned interview with Hot 97, SZA mentioned that they are friends who show up for each other.

I love Travis; he always shows up for me. I really appreciate that. He is just like a consistent friend in my life who really believes in me as an artist, and he is just…he is my gang.

The two have worked together on songs such as Open Arms, SKITZO and Good Days. Moreover, according to reports, the American rapper said that SZA was there for him when he was dealing with his breakup with Kylie Jenner.

The American singer and Bill Nye have never dated. Bill Nye is an American science communicator, television presenter and former mechanical engineer. The rumours about the two dating began when SZA posted a photo of her and the TV presenter in 2017 with the following caption;

I miss Bill Nye; I miss when ppl were nicer. I miss my brain being empty.

The photo went viral and made many believe that they were dating. However, the singer reacted to the rumours hilariously via her Instagram stories, saying the following;

To hell…y'all gotta go to hell. Hey, Google Play Kill Bill by SZA

Five years later, after the rumours, she released Kill Bill, a song which made many of her fans think that she wrote it about Bill Nye. They are friends and have never been in a relationship.

When did SZA get married?

The American singer and songwriter has never been married. However, she was in a relationship with an ex-fiance and they allegedly dated for over 10 years.

This article answers the many questions surrounding 'Who is SZA dating?' The American singer and songwriter is currently single but has dated Drake, and the relationship was brief. She has also allegedly dated Kehlani and Travis Scott.

