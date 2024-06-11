Who is Jon Rahm's wife? All about Kelley Cahill & their love story

Spanish golfer Jon Rahm is currently among the elite in the golfing community. Like his professional life, his personal life with college sweetheart Kelley Cahill has been thriving. Read on for more on Jon Rahm's wife with and interesting details about their romance.

Jon Rahm and Kelley Cahill during the 43rd Ryder Cup (L) and the DP World Tour Golf Championship (R). (Photo: Warren Little/Karim Sahib (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Kelley Cahill has an athletic background, although she chose not to make it her profession. She is her husband's biggest supporter and has been spotted cheering him on at major tournaments. Jon Rahm made headlines in late 2023 after leaving the PGA Tour to join the Saudi LIV Golf series.

Kelley Cahill's profile summary

Full name Kelley Cahill-Rahm Date of birth February 23, 1994 Age 30 years old in 2024 Birth sign Pisces Place of birth Lake Oswego, Oregon, United States Current residence Scottsdale, Arizona, United States Nationality American Hair colour Blonde Gender Female Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Husband Spanish pro golfer John Rahm Children Two sons (as of June 2024) Siblings Matt (brother) Education Arizona States University (Biology and Global Health) Social media Instagram

How old is Kelley Rahm?

Kelley Cahill's age in 2024 is 30 years old. She was born on February 23, 1994, and her zodiac sign is Pisces.

Is Jon Rahm's wife American?

Rahm's wife, Kelley Cahill, is American. She was born in Lake Oswego, Oregon, United States. Her family later relocated to Scottsdale, Arizona. She has a brother called Matt.

How did Jon Rahm meet Kelley Cahill?

The couple met at Arizona State University, where they were both students. Jon was there on a golf student scholarship while Cahill was studying biology and global health.

They first met at a college Halloween party during their freshman year. According to The San Diego Union-Tribune, Jon wore a SWAT outfit, and she was a referee.

It is unclear when they started dating officially. While talking to Golf Digest, Rahm said they have different recollections regarding when they began a romantic relationship.

I had no money. I was living on a couple hundred bucks a month at most, so I had a budget. We used to go to this place called Zendejas because she loved their margaritas and we both loved food, and it wasn't expensive. But we have some disagreement about this—we don't know if that was our first official date or if it was at a football game.

Top 5 facts about Jon Rahm's wife, Kelley Cahill. Photo: Ezra Shaw on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

Jon Rahm and Kelley Cahill's engagement

Jon and Cahill started living together around 2017 after dating for six months. The Spanish pro golfer proposed in June 2018, and she said 'yes'.

Jon Rahm's wife's ring was an important part of the engagement. He told Golf.com that he designed the ring, adding that he was sure she was going to accept his marriage proposal.

So Brian Stuard's fiancée or wife is a jeweller and is a really good friend of ours. So Kelley was talking to her. She knew what Kelley wanted, but I had my own ideas. Basically, with her help, I designed the ring. She wanted to pick the diamond, but I knew what I wanted. I designed what's around the ring. It's supposed to look like a crown and an engraving inside. I had a big part in it. It wasn't exactly what she wanted, but she loves it. It's a little more personal like that.

Kelley Cahill and Jon Rahm's wedding

The couple tied the knot on December 13, 2019, in Bilbao, Spain. The ceremony was a Catholic wedding held at Rahm's childhood church. A few days after the wedding, the golfer took to Instagram to celebrate his new wife, writing,

El viernes pasado fue el mejor día de mi vida, fue una boda de sueño, en Bilbao y en la basilica de Begoña un lugar muy especial! Tengo la suerte de haberme casado con mi media naranja Kelley Rahm! No hay mejor manera de terminar un año!

Jon Rahm and Kelley Cahill married in a Catholic wedding at his childhood church in Spain. Photo: @jonrahm on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Does Jon Rahm have any children?

Rahm and Kelley are currently doting parents to two kids. They welcomed their first child, son Kepa Cahill Rahm, in April 2021. The golfer announced the birth with a picture of the newborn and his wife in a hospital bed.

The couple's second child, son Eneko Cahill Rahim, was born in August 2022. In March 2024, the golfer uploaded a picture of his wife and their two kids on Instagram while holding a sonogram of their third baby. He captioned it,

Officially moving to zone defense, baby Rahm #3 coming soon!

Jon Rahm with Kelley Cahill and their two sons during the Sentry Tournament of Champions on The Plantation Course at Kapalua in Maui, Hawaii. Photo: Ben Jared

Source: Getty Images

What does Jon Rahm's wife do?

It is unclear what Kelley Cahill does professionally. She has been supportive of her husband's golf career since they graduated from Arizona State University.

What sport did Kelley Cahill play at Arizona State?

Cahill was active in track and field events while attending Arizona State University. She was skilled at throwing javelin, which earned her the moniker Sun Devils.

John Rahm's wife is also a great tennis player. She played tennis at Chaparral High School in Scottsdale and represented the school several times in national tournaments. She also plays casual football and competes with her husband in several sports.

Jon Rahm and Kelley Cahill during the Dubai Duty-Free Irish Open at Lahinch Golf Club in Lahinch, Ireland. Photo: Ross Kinnaird

Source: Getty Images

Where do Jon Rahm and his wife live?

The pro golfer relocated from his native Spain and currently resides in Scottsdale, Arizona, with his wife Kelley and their children. They purchased a Mediterranean-style mansion in 2020 for about $10.05 million.

Jon Rahm's family previously resided in an £800,000 mansion in Scottsdale. They bought it in 2017 but put it on the market in June 2023 for £1.2 million.

The Spanish golfer owns other properties in Spain. He currently drives Mercedes-Benz cars after signing an endorsement deal with the automobile company.

Kelley Cahill's Instagram

Cahill has an Instagram account, @kelley_rahm_, but it is set to private. She occasionally features on her husband's Instagram posts.

Jon Rahm and Kelley Cahill posing with the Open de España trophy during the Open de Espana at Club de Campo Villa de Madrid in Spain. Photo: Quality Sport Images

Source: Getty Images

Jon Rahm's wife, Kelley Cahill, continues to be an important part of his life as they expand their family. Their relationship has flourished in the public eye since they started dating, making them one of golf's favourite couples.

READ ALSO: Who is Matt Fitzpatrick's wife? Get to know Katherine Gaal

Briefly.co.za highlighted all you need to know about Matt Fitzpatrick and Katherine Gaal's relationship. The English pro golfer popped the big question less than a year ago, and she said 'yes'.

Katherine is a native of New Jersey and currently serves as the regional marketing manager for Commvault. Check the article for more on her romance with the English golfer.

Source: Briefly News