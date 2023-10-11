Personal life of Fred Durst's ex-wife, Esther Nazarov, after the divorce

Esther Nazarov came into the limelight because of her marriage to rockstar Fred Durst. She was the singer's second wife, but their marriage lasted less than two months. What happened to her after the divorce?

Esther Nazarov was Fred Durst's second wife. Photo: @esthernazarov on Facebook, Michael Buckner on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Fred Durst has been married four times and has two children. He was married to his first wife, Rachel Tergesen, from 1990 to 1993 and was with his third wife, Ukrainian makeup artist Kseniya Beryazina, from 2012 to 2019. The singer married his fourth wife, Arles, in August 2022.

Esther Nazarov's profile summary and bio

Full name Esther (née Nazarov) Weigel Date of birth Not known Age Not known Place of birth New York, United States Nationality American Gender Female Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Husband Fred Durst (2009), Frank Weigel Children Three Profession Businesswoman, interior designer Social media Facebook Known for Being Fred Durst's ex-wife Residence Palo Alto, California

Esther Nazarov and Fred Durst's marriage

The Limp Bizkit frontman announced he was engaged to Esther in April 2009 in a now-deleted X post. The couple proceeded to tie the knot in July 2009 in a private Las Vegas ceremony. A delighted Fred later took to X to express his joy after exchanging vows with his then-wife Esther, writing;

Life is so much better knowing I have a wonderful wife and family. I love being married, and I am the luckiest man alive to be so in love.

The couple's marital bliss fizzled out a few months later as Fred announced their split in September. According to TMZ, the singer filed for divorce at an LA County Superior Court, citing irreconcilable differences. The documents showed they were married from 13 July 2009 to 25 August 2009. The couple did not have children together.

Fred Durst and Esther Nazarov married in 2009 for less than two months. Photo: Kevin Mazur

Source: Getty Images

Esther Nazarov's career

Esther is an interior designer who has worked with several top designers and appeared in several reality home decorating shows. In 2012, she ventured into the home décor business and established Charlie's Home Fashion with her sister. The siblings set up the company in Saratoga, California, to honour their father, Charlie.

Nazarova is also the co-owner of Minnetonka Orchard with her second husband, Frank Weigel. The couple took over ownership of the Minnetrista-based 43-acre apple orchard in March 2021. The place is popular for weddings, special events, and festivities.

Esther Nazarov's net worth

Nazarov's exact net worth has yet to be disclosed to the public. Her ex-husband, Fred Durst, is estimated to be worth $20 million in 2023.

Where is Esther Nazarov today?

The former celebrity wife left Los Angeles after her divorce from The Limp Bizkit frontman. She married businessman Frank Weigel, and the couple has three children. Esther and her family reside in Palo Alto, California.

Esther Nazarov married Frank Weigel after divorcing Durst. Photo: @esthernazarov on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Does Fred Durst have a wife?

The rock singer married his fourth wife, Arles Durst, in August 2022 in Los Angeles. Little is known about Fred Durst's new wife, but reports reveal they had dated for several months before saying their I Dos.

He was previously married to his first wife, Rachel Tergeson, from 1990 to 1993. Ukrainian makeup artist Kseniya Beryazina was Fred Durst's spouse from 2012 to 2019.

Who are Fred Durst's children?

The metal star has two children. He welcomed his firstborn daughter, Adriana Durst, in June 1993 with his first wife, Rachel Tergesen. His son Dallas was born in August 2001 from his relationship with actress Jennifer Thayer.

Fred Durst's son, Dallas. Photo: Amy Sussman

Source: Getty Images

Esther Nazarov has mainly stayed out of the spotlight since her divorce from singer-songwriter Fred Durst. She is, however, doing well businesswise as the owner of a home décor company and an apple orchard.

READ ALSO: Personal life of Young Jeezy's wife: What is she doing after the divorce?

Briefly.co.za highlighted lesser-known facts about television personality Jeannie Mai. She married Atlanta rapper Joung Jeezy in early 2021.

Jeezy filed for divorce from Jeannie in September 2023 after two years of marriage. Check the article for more on what led to the end of their marriage.

Source: Briefly News