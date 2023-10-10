Get to know Martin Sheen's wife, actress Janet Sheen

Martin Sheen is a veteran multi-award-winning Hollywood actor with over six decades of experience in the industry. His marriage to actress Janet Sheen has also lasted just as long, making them one of the few couples with the longest-lasting relationships in the industry. They tied the knot when he was still a struggling actor in the early 1960s.

Actor Martin Estevez and Janet have been together for over 60 years. Photo: Amanda Edward (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Janet and Martin Sheen have established the Estevez family as a Hollywood acting dynasty. The couple's four children, including television star Charlie Sheen, have all established successful entertainment careers. Janet is also a grandmother to several grandchildren.

Janet Sheen's profile summary and bio

Full name Janet Elizabeth Estévez (nee Templeton) Date of birth 8 July 1944 Age 79 years old in 2023 Birth sign Cancer Place of birth Dayton, Ohio, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Scottish Gender Female Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Husband Marteen Sheen (Since 1961) Children Four, including sons Ramon, Emilio, Charlie Sheen, and daughter Renée Education New School for Social Research NYC (Art) Profession Actress, producer

How old is Martin Sheen's wife?

Janet Sheen, maiden name Janet Elizabeth Templeton, was born on 8 July 1944. She is 79 years of age as of 2023, and her zodiac sign is Cancer.

Janet Sheen's nationality

Martin Sheen's wife is an American citizen. She was born in Dayton, Ohio, United States and grew up in Cincinnati. She has Scottish ethnic roots.

Who is Janet Sheen's spouse?

Janet tied the knot with American actor Martin Sheen in December 1961. They met in early 1960 when she was studying art at the New School for Research in New York City. Martin had moved to NYC in 1959 to pursue a theatre career.

When asked about the secret to his long-term marriage, Martin told The Washington Post it is his wife's honesty.

I was fortunate enough to marry the scariest woman I'd ever met. She did not know how to lie. It was impossible. She would always call me out, thank God.

The actor has also credited Janet for helping him heal when he suffered a heart attack at 37 while on the set of Apocalypse Now in the remote areas of the Philippines. She was also beside him when he underwent quadruple-bypass heart surgery in 2015.

Martin and his wife, Janet Sheen's children

Janet and Martin Estevez have three sons and one daughter. Photo: @Jim Smeal

Source: Getty Images

Janet and her husband Martin share four children, who are all actors. Their firstborn son, Emilio Estévez, was born in May 1962 and is known for his roles in projects like The Mighty Ducks, Bobby, Men at Work, and Young Guns.

The couple's second born, Ramón, was born in August 1963. He appeared in Cadence, In the Custody of Strangers, and Shadow Conspiracy. He runs Estevez Sheen Productions, which is affiliated with Warner Bros.

Martin and Janet welcomed their son, Charlie Sheen, in September 1965. He has been in several successful films and TV shows, including Two and A Half Man, Spin City, Anger Management, and The Three Musketeers.

Janet and Martin's only daughter, Renée Pilar Estevez, was born in April 1967. She is an actress and screenwriter known for her roles in Heathers, Growing Pains and MacGyver, Anger Management, and The Way.

Janet Sheen's movies and TV shows

Janet is an actress and producer with several credits. Some of her projects include;

The Way (2010) as executive producer; the film was directed by her son Emilio

(2010) as executive producer; the film was directed by her son Emilio Kennedy (1983), as Elaine de Kooning (appeared alongside her husband Martin)

(1983), as Elaine de Kooning (appeared alongside her husband Martin) Rated X as a nurse

as a nurse Beverly Hills Brats (1989) as associate producer

Janet and Martin Estevez married in 1961. Photo: Stefanie Keenan

Source: Getty Images

Janet Sheen's net worth

Her exact net worth is unknown, but various sources estimate it to be between $500,000 and $1 million. Her husband, actor and producer Martin Sheen, has an estimated worth of $60 million.

Are Martin Sheen and Janet still married?

Martin Sheen is still married to Janet. The couple tied the knot in 1961 and have four children: Charlie, Emilio, Ramon, and Renee.

Who is Emilio Estevez married to now?

Emilio Estevez is not married as of 2023. He was previously married to singer and choreographer Paula Abdul from April 1992 to 1994. He was also engaged to Demi Moore (1985 to 1987) and Sonja Magdevski (2006 to 2015).

Does Emilio Estevez have kids?

The actor has two children from his previous relationship with model Carey Salley. The couple welcomed son Taylor Estevez in June 1984, while their daughter Paloma Estevez was born in February 1986.

Martin Sheen's three sons work in Hollywood. Photo: @Mark Sullivan

Source: Getty Images

Who is Ramon Estevez's partner?

Ramon Estevez is in a relationship with long-term partner David Woodbury. The two started dating in 2009 when Ramon revealed he is attracted to both men and women. They engaged in 2020.

Who is Charlie Sheen's biological mother?

The Two and a Half Men star is the third child of actress Janet Sheen and her long-term husband, Martin Estevez. Janet Sheen and Charlie Sheen appeared together in the 2000 television film Rated X.

Janet Sheen has been staying out of the spotlight in recent years. Little has been heard from her, but her sons continue to carry the Estevez family name high in Hollywood.

READ ALSO: Who is Camila Morrone's mother, Lucila Solá? Everything we know

Briefly.co.za published lesser-known facts about Lucila Sola. She is known for being the mother of model and actress Camila Morrone, who famously dated actor Leonardo DiCaprio for about four years, from 2017 to 2022.

Lucila is also a former model and actress from Argentina. She became a Hollywood insider when she dated industry legend Al Pacino for about a decade.

Source: Briefly News