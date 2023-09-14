F. Murray Abraham's wife Kate Hannan: Life story and cause of death

F. Murray Abraham is an American actor widely recognised for his portrayal of Antonio Salieri in the 1984 drama film Amadeus, for which he won the Academy Award for Best Actor. Due to his popularity in the entertainment industry, his fans are clamouring to know more about his personal life. For instance, who is the late F. Murray Abraham's wife, Kate Hannan?

Actor F. Murray Abraham and Kate Hannan attend the New York premiere of "Cafe Society" on 13 July 2016.

Source: Getty Images

Who is F. Murray Abraham’s late wife? F. Murray Abraham’s wife was Kate Hannan, who passed away on 19 November 2022 at the age of 82. She worked as an assistant, supporting her husband's acting career and caring for their two children. Murray and Kate were married for over six decades and had two children together.

Kate Hannan’s profile summary

Kate Hannan’s biography

F. Murray Abraham’s spouse was born and raised in New York, United States of America. She was an American national of white ethnicity. Although there are no details about her background and upbringing, one of her specialities was her ability to speak French fluently. She was said to be the first flute in her high school orchestra.

How old was Kate Hannan when she died?

Actor F. Murray Abraham and his wife Kate Hannan at the "Mimic" New York City Premiere on 19 August 1997.

Source: Getty Images

The late American personality died at the age of 82 years. When was Kate Hannan born? She was born on 24 August 1940.

How did Kate Hannan become famous?

Kate first came into the spotlight after marrying the award-winning actor F. Murray Abraham. Her husband became famous for his prominent role as Antonio Salieri in the 1984 drama film Amadeus, for which he won an Academy Award for Best Actor.

He has also starred in numerous other movies and TV shows, such as All the President's Men (1976), Scarface (1983), The Name of the Rose (1986), and Last Action Hero (1993).

Who is F. Murray Abraham married to?

F. Murray Abraham was married to his late wife, Kate Hannan, for over six decades. The pair first met when Murray relocated to Los Angeles to pursue his acting career. They dated for a while and eventually exchanged their wedding vows on 7 April 1962.

The couple shared two children, a daughter named Jamili and a son named Mick. On 19 November 2022, Kate lost her battle with multiple sclerosis and died at her New York City home. Abraham's wife was described as extraordinarily courageous, fiercely loyal, and always honest.

Murray acknowledged that he found it challenging to take on dramatic roles. He confessed that Kate's demise led him to take on comical characters such as Bert Di Grasso in season 2 of The White Lotus.

Kate enjoyed watching classic movies, country music, and her beloved New York Yankees. Her family’s pillows, walls, and Christmas trees are still decorated with needlepoint pieces she made more than 30 years ago.

Actor F. Murray Abraham and his wife Kate Hannan at the 57th Annual Academy Awards on 25 March 1985.

Source: Getty Images

What was Kate's cause of death?

The late American personality succumbed to multiple sclerosis after suffering for a long time.

Does F Murray Abraham have children?

Yes, F. Murray Abraham has two children, a daughter named Jamili Abraham and a son named Mick Abraham. They are the children of his late wife, Kate Hannan, who passed away in 2022.

Where does F Murray Abraham live?

The renowned actor currently resides in New York, United States of America.

