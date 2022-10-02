Who is Msholozi Zuma? Age, parents, siblings, songs, profiles, net worth

The AmaPiano wave has allowed young and talented figures to thrive. The global movement has seen them attract fans from different continents, motivating them to create more magic. Msholozi Zuma is one of the artists who have benefitted from the genre's popularity. So, who is he, and what are some of his projects?

Msholozi Zuma is often mistaken to be related to Jacob Zuma. Are they related? If not, why do they share a name? Details of Msholozi Zuma's biography unpack some unknown facts while highlighting his success in the competitive South African music scene.

Msholozi Zuma's profile summary and bio

Full name Sabelo Zuma Stage name Msholozi Zuma Gender Male Date of birth 3rd January 1999 Age 23 years as of September 2022 Birthday 3rd January Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Alexandra township, Johannesburg, Gauteng province, South Africa Nationality South African Eye colour Dark brown Hair colour Black Education Realogile High School Occupation AmaPiano musician Popular songs S'Villa Genre AmaPiano Instagram Facebook

Msholozi Zuma's full name

He was born Sabelo Zuma, although the music industry recognizes him as Msholozi.

Msholozi Zuma's age

How old is Msholozi Zuma? He is twenty-three years as of September 2022. He was born on 3rd January 1999 in Alexandra Township, Johannesburg.

Msholozi Zuma's parents

Sabelo has been careful not to reveal details concerning his family to the public. Therefore, his parents' identity remains a mystery.

Msholozi Zuma's siblings

Sabelo prefers to keep details concerning his siblings away from the public. Nonetheless, he is often mistaken for Msholozi Zuma, Jacob Zuma's eldest daughter named after her clan name, Msholozi. The AmaPiano star has not confirmed that he is related to the former president's daughter or family.

Education

Sabelo was born and raised in Johannesburg. Therefore, he attended primary school in Alexandra township. He later proceeded to Realogile High School and obtained his matric. There are no public records about his higher education and what he pursued.

Msholozi Zuma's career

He started composing songs at a tender age and eventually made his debut in the scene during his teenage years.

Msholozi Zuma of AmaPiano has worked with several artists in the fast-growing music industry, including Mr JazziQ, Reece Madlisa, Mpura and Busta 929, to mention a few. His work keeps getting better, and he has never stopped releasing music.

Msholozi Zuma's songs

Msholozi became a household name when he released S'Villa, which featured Jehovah. Other top hits include:

Reece Madlisa x Zuma - Megalo (ft. Spura & Classic Deep)

(ft. Spura & Classic Deep) Busta 929 & Mpura - Umsebenzi Wethu (feat. Mr JazziQ, Zuma, Lady Du & Reece Madlisa)

(feat. Mr JazziQ, Zuma, Lady Du & Reece Madlisa) Mr JazziQ & Busta 929 ft. Reece Madlisa, Zuma, Mpura, Riky Rick, 9umba - VSOP

Mr JazziQ & 9umba - uLazi (ft. Zuma & Mpura)

Jumping onto the AmaPiano wave was the best decision he ever made regarding his music career. Apart from propelling his fame, he has collaborated on projects that have performed exceptionally well. One of them is Umsebenzi Wethu, which has garnered millions of views on YouTube.

Msholozi Zuma's girfriend

Granted his age, Sabelo is not married. He could be in a relationship. Nevertheless, he has not shared any hints to prove who he is dating.

Msholozi Zuma's net worth

Msholozi has not disclosed any information concerning his finances, so his net worth remains a mystery. Nonetheless, he could be making a hefty penny from his career as an AmaPiano artist, given the genre's popularity and how much it is fetching artists.

These details about Msholozi Zuma's biography address the misconceptions and assumptions about his life. One question that has been a bone of contention is whether he is related to the former president. No, they are not related. He focuses on carving his legacy as a talented AmaPiano artist.

