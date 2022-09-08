Who is Nozuko Ncayiyane? Age, boyfriend, parents, career, TV shows, profiles

Nozuko Ncayiyane is a South African actress who rose to fame recently. Though her upbringing was marred by insufficiencies, physical and psychological abuses, and insecurity, she has grown to become a role model to many young people.

Nozuko Ncayiyane is many things rolled into one. According to her bio on LinkedIn, she is a film and television actress, public speaker, life coach and dramatist. She cherishes her professional career as an actress.

Nozuko Ncayiyane's profiles and bio

Who is Nozuko Ncayiyane?

Nozuko is a South African actress born on 12th October 1992 in Port Shepstone, KwaZulu Natal, South Africa. Nozuko Ncayiyane's age is 29 years old at the moment.

Where is Nozuko Ncayiyane from?

The South African's motherland is Bizana, Eastern Cape, South Africa. Still, due to her grandmother's migration to KwaZulu-Natal long before her birth, she identifies as someone from Emagogogweni, Gamalake, located in Port Shepstone, KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa.

Why did Nozuko Ncayiyane change her surname?

She did because, initially, when her maternal grandmother relocated to Port Shepstone, KwaZulu-Natal, in search of better opportunities, the grandma changed the family's name from Ntshangase.

The name change was necessary because the grandmother needed to appear as though she was from the Zulu tribe. Otherwise, it would have been illegal since Black South Africans were forbidden to relocate away from their tribal motherland.

Who are Nozuko Ncayiyane's parents?

Only the actress's mother is known. The woman reportedly came to KwaZulu-Natal with her grandmother and got pregnant with Nozuko when she was only 17.

Nozuko has a sister born about seven years after her; her mother married other men who subsequently became her stepfathers. She later opened up about how the men abused her mother physically and emotionally, which also influenced her romantic relationships.

Nozuko Ncayiyane's career

Nozuko dropped out of the University of KwaZulu Natal after facing several financial stumbling blocks in chasing her acting dream.

She started as a theatre actress and featured in stage plays like Talking Spirits, Antichrist, and Sugary Spice in Durban and Cape Town, among others. These appearances somehow gave her a push to the front of the cameras. Sharing how she honed her acting skills, the actress said:

I am not formally trained, I am informally trained through community theatre. I just told a friend of mine that I want to do this thing that we do in Arts and Culture class. Then she told me about a group that I can join. It taught me discipline. It taught me the beauty of creating and it taught me to create honestly and be myself.

Nozuko Ncayiyane's TV roles did not begin until 2015, when she landed her first feature on the fourth season of a television series titled Skeem Saam. She was retained in this role in the fifth season.

The first popular character she played was Phindile in Scandal! Her first appearance was on 18th August 2016 in the 2,586th episode of the show.

Since then, Nozuko Ncayiyane's movies and TV shows appearances have increased. Some of her television and film features include:

Karektas

DiepCity

Abomama

Lebo

Scandal!

Skeem Saam

Her most popular role nowadays is in DiepCity, a Mzansi Magic's telenovela. She plays Nokuthula 'Nox' Jele, one of four young ladies trying to scratch their way to the top of the social ladder.

Personal life

The South African likes to keep her personal life. As a result, Nozuko Ncayiyane's boyfriend is unknown, but she confirmed that she had been in a couple of toxic relationships that drained her mental health.

Nozuko Ncayiyane's partner would beat her up at different times and even send her out of their shared house, leaving her homeless for a bit.

In describing her experience with love, the actress said:

For a very long time, I didn't know what love was. I used to describe love as pain. So, even when I was in a relationship or in spaces that caused me so much pain, I couldn't say this can't be love, love shouldn't hurt, whether it be physically, emotionally, or mentally, because for me, love was pain.

Nozuko Ncayiyane has made a name and respectable wealth for herself since she became known as a television personality. Her grass-to-grace story is one that anyone who finds it difficult to achieve their dreams can keep working until the stars align for them.

