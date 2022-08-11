Who is Sphelele Dunywa? Age, girlfriend, twin, songs, profiles, net worth

Sphelele Dunywa is one of the fast-rising musicians in South Africa. The Afro-pop singer is famous in the country as one of the co-founders of the prolific South African musical group Blaq Diamond. He is a singer, songwriter, and rapper and is best known for his stage name Danya Devs.

The melodic craftsman Sphelele Dunywa, alongside his partner, Ndumiso Mdletshe, got their breakthrough in the music industry after they released their hit song Ibhanoyi in 2017. This song received fans' favourites and brought them to the limelight. And since then, Sphelele has maintained his popularity and commitment.

Sphelele Dunywa's profile summary and bio

Full name Sphelele Dunywa Stage name Danya Devs Gender Male Date of birth 1st December 1994 Place of birth Ladysmith, KwaZulu Natal Age 27 years old (as of 2022) Nationality South African Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Marital status Single Profession Singer and songwriter Net worth $1 million - $5 million Social media accounts Facebook, Instagram

Background information

Sphelele, popular as Danya Devs, was born in Ladysmith, KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa. He completed his high school education with good grades and was interested in music from the tender age of eight.

But then, who is Sphelele Dunywa's twin? The music star does not have a twin, though some take his partner, Mdletshe, for his twin due to their closeness.

How old is Sphelele Dunywa?

Sphelele Dunywa's age is 27 years; he will celebrate his 28th birth date in December 2022 since he was born on 1st December 1994.

Career

Danya Devs' musical career got a push when he co-founded the popular band Blaq Diamond with Ndumiso Mdletshe in 2010. Their first hit song in 2017, Ibahanoyi, gave them major shows, gigs, collaborations, and nominations. It also won the South Africa Musical Award in 2019.

The Afro-pop artist sings in his local dialect and specialises in music relating to love, honesty, peace, and soulful joy. Currently, he is signed into Ambitiouz Entertainment.

So far, the band he co-started with his friend has received several accolades since its inception. For instance, in 2021, both of them, through their band, received eight AFRIMA nominations, including Best Male Artiste South Africa, Song of the Year in Africa, and Best Artiste in African Inspirational Music.

Danya and Ndu have released several albums since their big win in 2017. Some of these albums are:

Inqola

Umuthi

Messiah

Memeza

SummerYomuthi

Ilanga

At the same time, some of Sphelele Dunywa's songs in Blaq Diamond include:

Love letter

Woza my love

Amehlo

Imisho

Nomathemba

Isoka

Lidume

Sthandwa

Wrong one

4AM

P.S

Emzini Ka ba as

Kulelekunyo

Uthando

WeSisi

Personal life

Sphelele has, over the years, kept his love life away from the public. No one has come out to claim the title of Sphelele Dunywa's girlfriend or wife. However, he was rumoured to be dating dancer and musician Kamo Mhela, though they have not given any official statement on their relationship.

Net worth

Although Sphelele Dunywa's net worth is yet to be decided, according to the Ncert Point's website, his net worth is between $1 and $5 million. He has earned this much from his music career in Blaq diamond and some ambassadorial deals.

Social media account and contacts

Though famous, Sphelele Dunywa's phone number is not available online. Nevertheless, it is better to follow him through his social media platforms to reach out to him. He uses @danya_devs for his username on the Instagram platform.

Sphelele Dunywa is currently making waves in the South African music industry. His collaboration in Blaq Diamond has made a name for him at this youthful age, and he is relentlessly pushing his career forward.

