Boohle: age, child, real name, songs, albums, pictures, profiles

If the Jack of all trades and master of all is a person, it would be Boohle. Boohle is a prominent South African vocalist, songwriter, social media influencer, composer, artist, and entrepreneur. She is highly distinguished in the country for her amazing voice.

Boohle has gained ground for crisscrossing many music genres. Photo: @boohle_sa

Source: Instagram

Boohle is a unique and talented singer and has gained ground for crisscrossing many music genres. She launched several singles and music albums and is now an Amapiano hitmaker. Her energetic songs make everyone sway to her beats. Interestingly, she rose to stardom after releasing her album Izibongo, which has eight songs. Find out more from Boohle's biography.

Boohle's profile summary

Celebrated name: Boohle

Boohle Real name: Buhle Manyathi

Buhle Manyathi Nationality : South African

: South African Place of birth : Vosloorus, Gauteng, South Africa

: Vosloorus, Gauteng, South Africa Marital status : Single

: Single Siblings: 3

3 Height : 167 centimetres

: 167 centimetres Sexual orientation : Straight

: Straight Weight : 60 kilograms

: 60 kilograms Eye colour : Black

: Black Hair colour : Black

: Black Debut album: Izibongo

Children : One

: One Profession : Composer, vocalist, entrepreneur, and social media influencer

: Composer, vocalist, entrepreneur, and social media influencer Education : Lethulwazi Comprehensive Secondary School

: Lethulwazi Comprehensive Secondary School Instagram handle: @Boohle_sa

Background information and career

Boohle's real name is Buhle Manyathi. She was born in the East Rand, in a little township of Vosloorus in Gauteng, but she grew up in Vosloorus, East of Johannesburg. So, how old is Boohle? Well, Boohle's age is not known, but some reports claim she is 18 years old.

Growing up, she went on to learn music professionally. Interestingly, in an age where dolls and toys were a little girl's best buddy, she founded a musical trio with two of her sisters.

After several tests and experimentation with multiple sounds, the musical sensation finally defined her genre, RnB music background fused with Afro Beat, traditional South African Kwaito, and House music. She allied with her longtime producers, Tee-Jay and Elastic, to produce the first complete album, which she released in 2019.

The artist has worked with several stars in South Africa's music entertainment industry. Photo: @boohle_sa

Source: Instagram

Career progression

In 2016, she started gaining prominence for her unmatched songwriting skills and has worked with many music producers both as a composer and singer. A year later, the founder of the Tshwane Gospel choir showed interest in her career and brought her on board.

One of Boohle's songs, Yini Na, reached number one on the South African youth station, YFM’s Hot 99 chart. Her other songs, such as Slala Amulande, shook South Africa and made rounds on radio stations like Jozi FM and Kasi FM. In addition, she made a music video of her first single titled Pleasure, featuring Bergie Fresh and Furleey.

She released another single, Mami Mia, with T-sleek, a Nigerian artist, available on YouTube and iTunes. Additionally, she has shared the stage with A-class musicians of South Africa, including Emtee, Doctor Malinga, and Fifi Cooper.

Boohle's albums and songs

Boohle's Izibongo and Umbuso Wabam'nyama are two sensational albums that the rising young artist released in 2020. Surprisingly, both albums quickly became one of South Africa's most-streamed albums. Boohle's 2021 songs are all over the place, ranging from features to singles and solos. Some of the songs she has released so far include the following:

Ntokzin - Inombolo (feat. Boohle)

(feat. Boohle) Ntokzin - Kanti Yini (feat. Boohle & Ta Skipper)

(feat. Boohle & Ta Skipper) Singili (feat. Ntokzin)

(feat. Ntokzin) C'buda M & Sdida - Will You Be Mine (feat. Boohle, Tee Jay, DJ Stoks & MD Le Sax)

(feat. Boohle, Tee Jay, DJ Stoks & MD Le Sax) Major League - Piano City (S1 EP4) (feat. Boohle)

(S1 EP4) (feat. Boohle) Zulu Mkhathini - Asambe (feat. Boohle & Mahotella Queens)

(feat. Boohle & Mahotella Queens) Soa Mattrix - Abafana Bomdantso (Vocal Mix) (feat. Lamcrary & Boohle)

(Vocal Mix) (feat. Lamcrary & Boohle) Kabza De Small - Yapheli'Mali Yam (feat. Boohle)

(feat. Boohle) Wanna Give It All (feat. Josiah De Disciple)

(feat. Josiah De Disciple) ThackzinDJ - Izwelonke (feat. Boohle & Teejay)

Relationship

The artist has not been seen with a man lately. However, there were rumours at some point that she was dating Josiah De Disciple. This started after the collaboration of their famous song Mama. Another conspiracy theory about them is that the two share a child and their collaborated song's lyrics speak about them being together.

However, in an interview with Yanos magazine, she noted that there was nothing in between them. Besides reminding everyone that Josiah is married, she also chipped in that Josiah was with someone else when they were working on their EP. At the same time, she cleared the air saying that each of them has their child. So, there is no connection whatsoever.

Does Boohle have a child?

Yes, she does. In fact, Boohle's child is a boy. She posted a video of her and her son wishing her a happy mother's day on her Instagram page in May 2021.

Boohle's pictures

When the artist is not expressing herself through music, she expresses art in its fullness via her pictures and posts. Below are a few of the pictures she posts for the entertainment of her followers:

Amazing followers

Sensational rising star Boohle. Photo: @boohle_sa

Source: Instagram

With her devotion to her newfound career, the rising star has been followed by over 311,000 followers, while she follows only 76 people. She continues to draw in her fans, devotees, and followers by updating her stories, reels, and posts.

Creative postures

Boohle posing before the camera. Photo: @boohle_sa

Source: Instagram

Besides being a talented singer, Boohle has also proven her passion for standing before the camera. She has several beautiful postures, and this is evident in most of her pictures.

Boohle has proven that she is made to be in the spotlight and one of those musicians who will write their names in the heart of their listeners forever, nationally and internationally. She is outdoing herself and ready to hit the world with a bang that can not be ignored.

READ ALSO: Laura Donnelly: 15 fascinating facts about The Nevers actor

Briefly.co.za also shared 15 fascinating facts about The Nevers actor, Laura Donnelly. The Irish actress hails from Belfast, a small town in UK's Northern Ireland.

Donnelly is dating an English screenwriter and playwright. They live under the same roof as they plan to officiate their marriage someday.

Source: Briefly.co.za