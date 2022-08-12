Madongwe from Uzalo's age, real name, career, child, husband, house, net worth

Who is Zama Magubane? Whenever one is in the public limelight, fans are always curious to know more about their lives off-screen. This is the case for Magubane, a South African actress famous for her role of Madongwe on Uzalo. She has been a sensation in the entertainment world, and fans expressed their interest in knowing more about Madongwe from Uzalo's age, career, net worth and more.

Source: UGC

If you have watched Uzalo on SABC 1, then the name Madongwe is not strange to you. Her character is highly notable for her impressive presentation, which you cannot ignore. But, what kind of life does she live off-screen? Was she always born an actor? And who are her parents? Get to know more about Madongwe from Uzalo's age, husband, career and more.

Zama Magubane's profiles and bio

Full Name Zama Magubane Ngcobo Date of Birth June 18, 1983 Age 39 years Place of Birth Pietermaritzburg, KZN Country South Africa Nationality South African Gender Female Sexual orientation Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Blonde Occupation Actress Marital Status Married Education Durban University of Technology Net Worth R70 0000 Zama Magubane's Instagram @magubanengcobo Zama Magubane's Twitter @ZamaMagubane2

Zama Magubane's age

Source: UGC

Mugubane, known as Madongwe on Uzalo, is a celebrated South African actress. She was born on June 18, 1983, in Newcastle Madadeni and grew up in Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu Natal. Thus, she is 39 years as of 2022.

Zama Magubane's education

She attended her primary in a local school in Pietermaritzburg and later proceeded to Russell High School. She later enrolled at the Durban University of Technology, studying art and acting.

Zama Magubane's husband

She is the wife of Mr Ngcobo, and they are blessed with two boys. However, details about Zama Magubane's children are not provided. Amidst all the fame, the actress tries as much as she can to keep her marriage and family under wraps.

Acting career

Her passion for acting began at a tender age. She would watch various TV shows while growing up and loved the idea. While in school, she tried acting and used to be part of her school drama club.

Her confidence in acting in high school propelled her to want to pursue acting at a greater level. After she was through with her acting studies at Durban Universality, she started doing theatre dramas. While going about her dramas, she landed a role to play on Intersection as a nurse.

Being her first role in a play, she was given a minor role and gave her all. She performed so well that she landed various other roles in other films.

Madongwefrom Uzalo

Her debut in acting came in 2018 when she joined Uzalo, the most watched soapie aired on SABC 1. But, how did she land a role with Uzalo? First, it took her friend to introduce her to Uzalo producers. After that, they exchanged contacts, and she had to wait almost a month before being called for an interview. Nevertheless, she passed her interviews.

Campaign against drug abuse

So, who is Madongwe from Uzalo in real life? Off-screen, she lives a normal life and engages with the community where she comes from. As a way of giving back to the community, she runs a campaign against drug abuse, especially among the youth.

When asked what she is proud of, Zama said she is proud of being black, a wife, a mother and a daughter to her parents.

Is Madongwe a mother to Sandile from House of Zwide?

Yes. She is the biological mother of actor Sandile, who is currently an impressive actor in the House of Zwide. Like the mother, Sandile took up a career in acting and is doing pretty in the entertainment world.

Zama Magubane's net worth

The South African entertainer has a net worth estimated at R70,000. She earns her fortunes from her outstanding acting and TV appearances.

How old is Nonkanyiso from Uzalo?

She was born on October 28, 1999. Thus, she is 22 years as of 2022

The above article has info about Madongwe from Uzalo's age, net worth, career and much more. Besides acting, she loves dancing, where she posts her dance moves on TikTok to keep her fans entertained.

