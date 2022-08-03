Zuma and Reece Madlisa's age, families, life story, career, profiles, net worth

Zuma and Reece Madlisa became popular in South Africa's entertainment industry after clinching the first position in the 27th annual South African Music Awards. Reece Madlisa, the main artist, supported by Zuma, has since become a sensation releasing jams and songs that appeal to the populace and their teeming fans. They have shown that they are loaded and ready to take the country's entertainment industry by storm.

Reece Madlisa and Zuma. Photo: @reecemadlisa09 and @dereal_zuma

Although little information is available on Zuma, Reece Madlisa makes waves as a rapper and songwriter with captivating lyrics. His style of music has made him an internet sensation, with many people rooting for him as he has managed to maintain a trajectory of hits after hits since he gained popularity. Reece has gathered a large following on social media, with his Instagram handle having about one million followers.

Reece's profile summary and bio

Full name Clive Tshikosi Stage name Reece Madlisa Gender Male Date of birth 7th September Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Gauteng, South Africa Nationality South African Ethnicity Black Eye colour Dark Brown Hair colour Black Sexuality Straight Religion Christianity Height in centimetre 168 Height in feet 5'6" Weight in kilograms 64 Weight in pounds 141 Shoe size 7 (US) Body measurement 38-20-14 Marital status Dating Girlfriend Ntombi Mbele Education Realogile High School, Alexandria, Sandton, Gauteng, South Africa Profession Singer, rapper, and songwriter Net worth $3 million Social media handles Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube

Who are Reece Madlisa and Zuma?

Zuma and Reece Madlisa are fast-rising South African singers. Reece is also a rapper and songwriter who was born in Gauteng, South Africa, in the late 1990s.

The singers have yet to reveal details about their parents and siblings. But then, Reece and Zuma had their high school education at Realogile High School, Alexandra, Sandton, Gauteng, South Africa, where they met and bonded after discovering they share things in common.

So, what are Reece Madlisa and Zuma's real names? Reece's birth name is Clive Tshikosi, while Zuma was born Sabelo Zuma.

How old are Reece Madlisa and Zuma?

Reece Madlisa's real age has not been revealed, though it is believed that he is in his mid-20s. On the other hand, Sabelo Zuma is 23 years old; he was born on 3rd January 1999.

Careers

Reece Madlisa started music during childhood, which intensified in high school after meeting Zuma, his music partner. While he raps more, Zuma is more into dancing and singing. Reece's breakthrough came in 2020 after releasing his first EP, Jazzi Disciples (Zelele), which received a wide acceptance with over two million streams on Spotify.

Madlisa went on to release his album Ama Roto later in 2020, and in the following year, he released the second volume. Interestingly, these two albums featured Zuma, his music partner. And so far, Reece Madlisa and Zuma's album downloads have reached over 100,000. In addition, Reece's song Megalo, which was released in 2022, has garnered a massive viewership on Spotify and YouTube.

Reece has worked with many big names, including Mr JazziQ, Busta 929, Riky Rick, Killer Kau, Josiah De Disciple, and Cassper Nyovest. In addition, the fast-rising ensemble has received some recognition and awards for their works, like the South Africa Music Awards (SAMA) for Best Kwaito Album based on their Ama Roto album.

What are Reece Madlisa's songs? Some of them include:

Sithi Sithi

Jazzi Disciples (Zelele)

Ama Roto

Megalo

Le Ngoma

Umsebenzi Wethu

Ayeyeye

Ringo

Peperazi

Bazooka

Taxify

Isphithiphithi

Jika

Bazooka

Vsop

Sgodo

Ringo

Amaneighbour

Hamba Nobani

Onoroko

Zuma and Reece Madlisa enjoy a massive following on their social media accounts. Photo: @dereal_zuma and @reecemadlisa09

Relationship and dating

It is unknown whether Zuma is in any relationship, but Reece Maldisa trended on the internet for a dating rumour with the Instagram personality and influencer Ntombi Mbele. Although they have not posted any of their photos together on their social media handle, they have not denied the dating rumour.

Reece Madlisa and Zuma, are they still alive?

Yes, the music stars are still alive and doing well in their career. They are doing everything possible to remain at the top of their careers.

Net worth

What is Reece Madlisa worth? Reece Madlisa's net worth is estimated to be around $3 million. Interestingly, he has amassed some fortune since he gained popularity. His income streams comprise shows, endorsements, music downloads, and music video streaming on his media channels. He has some assets to his name as well.

Judging by the popularity that Zuma and Reece Madlisa have amassed in the short period of their mainstream presence, the duo is poised to attain greater heights. The young singers have become an inspiration to the younger generation, encouraging them to be the best of themselves in showcasing their talents.

