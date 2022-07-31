Benny Afroe is a young and exceptionally talented South African singer-songwriter and social media influencer. He also dabbles in fashion – he is currently the brand ambassador of FashionNova. His famous songs include Kill Me, Do It Right, and Hello Baby! Despite now being a global star, not much is known about him.

Benny Afroe was, undoubtedly, born a star. His passion for music started at a tender age. Over the years, he has grown his talent to become among the best South African stars. He has worked alongside famous artists such as DJ Qness, Bass Mdlongwa, Africasoul, Mrs Dippy, DJ Mlu, Slava, Manu WorldStar, Zingah and King Monada. According to his Instagram bio, he is the CEO of Rockstar Records.

Benny Afroe's profile summary

Real name Benny Riba Famous as Benny Afroe Gender Male Date of birth 18 May Age (Est.) 28 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Middleburg, Mpumalanga, South Africa Current residence South Africa Nationality South African Ethnicity Black Religion Christianity Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Sexual orientation Straight Relationship status Dating Girlfriend Pabi Cooper Education AFDA Johannesburg Profession Singer, songwriter, fashion model, social media influencer Net worth $250,000 - $1 million Benny Afro’s Instagram @bennyafroe

Where is Benny Afroe from?

The South African singer was born in Middleburg, Mpumalanga, South Africa. His family relocated to Burgersfort, Limpopo, when he was 10 years old.

Neither the names of Benny Afroe's siblings nor his parents are known. However, it is in the public domain that his father was a bass guitarist.

What is Benny Afroe's real name?

His real name is Benny Riba. However, most of his fans widely recognise him by his stage name.

Regarding his educational background, he studied BCom Law for two years but decided to drop out to follow his passion, music. He then enrolled at AFDA Johannesburg to study Performing Arts majoring in Music. He attained a bachelor’s degree in the course in 2018.

4 years ago on this day I got my music degree. Making beautiful timeless African music has always been my biggest passion. Grateful to still be alive and living in my purpose.

How old is Benny Afroe?

The rising South African music star was born on 18 May. So what is Benny Afroe's age? He is reportedly around 28 years old as of 2022. According to an article published by Zkhiphani, he was 23 years old five years ago.

What is Benny Afro’s profession?

He is a rising singer, songwriter, vocalist and social media influencer. He was brought up in a musical background. Interestingly, he began writing his songs at 11 and producing music at 14. His music career was highly influenced by his father, who is a bass guitarist – he played for several South African bands in the 90s.

Benny also plays the guitar and bass guitar. His music is a mixture of hip-hop, Rnb, pop and trap soul Afro-fusion. He made his professional music debut in 2017 after releasing his hit single, Hello Baby! In 2021, he released his debut EP, Yours Truly, which consists of 8 tracks, including Kill Me, Melody and Nguwe.

Lastly, the Do It Right hitmaker is into fashion. He is also a brand ambassador of NovaMEN by FashionNova. The company is one of the biggest global fashion brands.

Benny Afroe's songs

The fastest-rising musician has released several songs since launching his music career. His songs are as follows:

Kill Me

Do It Right

Nguwe

Yohh

Melodi

Share My Love

You Know

Diawa

My Way

So Gone

Good Bye

Hello Baby!

Ixesha

Heartbreak In Spain

Grocery Store

Do*ng the Things

Am Back

Murder She Wrote

Rock Your Soul

Twenty-Five

Blow It Up

Pray

Freedom In The Summer

Drunk Nxggas and Pie

What is Benny Afroe's net worth?

His alleged net worth is estimated to be between $250,000 and $1 million. His primary source of wealth is music. He is also a social media influencer and fashion model. Currently, he is a brand ambassador of NovaMEN by FashionNova, one of the biggest global fashion brands.

Who is Benny Afroe dating?

Who is Benny Afroe's girlfriend? The up-and-coming musician is currently in a romantic relationship with his fellow musician, Pabi Cooper. They collaborated on the 2022 song Do It Right, released on 11 February.

How long have been Benny Afroe and Pabi Cooper dating?

Unlike many celebrities, the lovebirds are yet to reveal when they first met. However, it is believed that they started dating in late 2021. In other words, they have been together for less than one year.

Benny Afroe is an up-and-coming South African music star. He has released several hits that have seen him attain global recognition. Apart from music, he is into fashion and works with FashionNova as a brand ambassador.

