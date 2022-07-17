Terry from Big Brother Mzansi (BBM) is among the 20 housemates who appeared on season 3 of the reality TV show. She also dabbles as a makeup artist, adult content creator, entrepreneur, and social media influencer. Her participation in the show has gained her a vast following on social media that also saw an increase in her worth, and many are curious to know more about her.

Terry from Big Brother Mzansi's real name is Gugu Refiloe Bonga. Photo: @lifeofterrytreasure on Instagram (modified by author)

The Big Brother Mzansi TV show has made many stars in South Africa. Terry is among them. Despite not winning R2 million prize money, she has won the hearts of many people and brands on the internet. She uses her Instagram page to endorse various products as an influencer. What else would you love to know about her?

Terry’s profile summary

Birth name Gugu Refiloe Bonga Nickname Terry Treasure Gender Female Date of birth (Est.) 1996 Age 26 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Orlando, Soweto, South Africa Current residence Johannesburg, South Africa Nationality South African Ethnicity African (Black) Religion Christianity Sexual orientation Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Profession Makeup artist, TV personality, adult content creator, entrepreneur, social media influencer Education City Varsity in Braamfontein Net worth $150k Terry's Instagram @lifeofterrytreasure

Terry's biography

What is the real name of Terry from BBM? The TV personality was born Gugu Refiloe Bonga. She is originally from Orlando, Soweto, South Africa. Gugu was raised by her mother and grandparents in a small family of ten, consisting of cousins, aunts, and uncles.

Mostly, she talks a lot about her mother, which is completely the opposite when it comes to her father. After her grandmother passed away, her mother took over the family by becoming the matriarch and breadwinner. But, importantly, she grew like any other normal kid. At school, she was the head of social and played netball.

What is Terry of Big Brother Mzansi's age?

The former BBM housemate is 26 years old. Unfortunately, she has not revealed the exact date she was born. Nonetheless, in her introductory video, she made it public that she is an Aries.

Educational background

Terry of BBM is originally from Orlando, Soweto, South Africa. Photo: @lifeofterrytreasure on Instagram (modified by author)

She studied Multimedia Design and Production at City Varsity in Braamfontein. While narrating her story to her fellow housemates, she revealed that she insanely dropped out of City Varsity because of the extreme cold weather in Braamfontein – this was approximately four months after joining the institution.

At some point, she sold candy to survive. Then, in 2015, she returned to school but studied Music Composition and Production. Interestingly, she graduated top of her class. Lastly, she took a makeup course when she turned 21.

Career

After graduating, she tried her hand at music. She became a rapper and even released a few songs that catapulted her into fame. She was lucky enough to get interviewed on TV, all because of her music. However, she was not benefiting much (financially) from the little fame she had gotten, so she decided to quit.

Terry is now a professional makeup artist. She has been in the production makeup scene for five years now. She is also a video vixen.

Gugu Bonga is also a social media influencer. She boasts over 63k followers on her Instagram as of 18 July 2022. Some of the products she endorses include Nutritech and Mr Price Sport. Additionally, she recently launched her skincare line called Treasure Skincare SA.

Lastly, she is an adult content creator. She has an OnlyFans account, which is a great source of income. The model shares exclusive content on the account with her supporters, who pay to watch the content.

What happened to Terry on Big Brother Mzansi?

Terry was evicted from BBM house on day 63. Photo: @lifeofterrytreasure on Instagram (modified by author)

In 2022, she was among the contestants selected to compete on Big Brother Mzansi season 3 for a grand prize of R2 million. Did Terry leave on Big Brother Mzansi? No. The adult content creator was evicted from the house on day 63 – she nearly survived to the final week.

Are Terry and VYNO still together?

Vyno and Terry paired on the show as a couple. They were among the most loved pair on the TV show. However, unlike her, Vyno Miller was evicted on day 35. Long after the show ended, the two are still good friends.

Who is the owner of Big Brother Mzansi?

Banijay Group owns the reality TV show. The show's ownership was transferred from Endemol Shine Group to its current owner in 2020. The show is produced in conjunction with M-Net.

What is Terry's net worth?

She has an alleged net worth of $150,000. Recently, she revealed that she received $50,000 from OnlyFans two weeks after joining the platform. In seven months, her content earned her $350,000.

Terry from Big Brother Mzansi stole the hearts of many on the dating reality TV show. She managed to stay in the house for 63 days. Despite her not emerging as the winner, Terry gained a lot. For instance, she now has a massive online audience on Instagram and OnlyFans. She also recently launched her skincare line.

