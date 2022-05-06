Iggy Azalea's net worth, age, children, husband, family, height, profiles, songs

Iggy is an Australian-born rapper, singer-songwriter, and rapper. She is popularly known for hits such as Fancy, Problems, and Black Widow. She is among the most accomplished female singers in the world. How has this tremendous success translated to Iggy Azalea's net worth?

The Australian singer attends the Maxim Hot 100 Party at the Hollywood Palladium on July 30, 2016, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez

Source: Getty Images

Iggy Azalea's passion for music started at 14 years and she rose to global stardom in 2011. She has since grown her art to become among the best in the global music scene. Additionally, she has worked with several other accomplished artists, such as Rita Ora, Quavo, Jennifer Lopez, Britney Spears, and Ariana Grande.

Iggy Azalea's profile summary

Birth name: Amethyst Amelia Kelly

Amethyst Amelia Kelly Stage name: Iggy Azalea

Iggy Azalea Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 7 June 1990

7 June 1990 Age: 31 years old (as of May 2022)

31 years old (as of May 2022) Zodiac sign: Gemini

Gemini Place of birth: Sydney, Australia

Sydney, Australia Current residence: LA, California, USA

LA, California, USA Nationality: Australian

Australian Ethnicity: White

White Sexual orientation: Straight

Straight Height in inches: 5’ 10’’

5’ 10’’ Height in centimetres: 178

178 Weight in pounds: 150

150 Weight in kilograms: 68

68 Body measurements in inches: 33-25-37

33-25-37 Body measurements centimetres: 84-66-97

84-66-97 Hair colour: Light-brown

Light-brown Eye colour: Hazel

Hazel Father: Brendan Kelly

Brendan Kelly Mother: Tanya Kelly

Tanya Kelly Siblings: Emerald and Mathias

Emerald and Mathias Relationship status: Single (May 2022)

Single (May 2022) Ex-boyfriends: A$AP Rocky, Nick Young, Playboi Carti

A$AP Rocky, Nick Young, Playboi Carti Children: Onyx Kelly

Onyx Kelly Profession: Rapper, singer-songwriter, model

Rapper, singer-songwriter, model Record labels: Empire, Grand Hustle, Def Jam, Universal Music Group, Island Records, Mercury Records, Virgin EMI Records

Empire, Grand Hustle, Def Jam, Universal Music Group, Island Records, Mercury Records, Virgin EMI Records Net worth: $16 million

$16 million Iggy Azalea's Instagram: @thenewclassic

@thenewclassic Twitter: @IGGYAZALEA

Iggy Azalea's biography

What is Iggy Azalea's real name? Her birth name is Amethyst Amelia Kelly. The female rapper was born in Sydney, Australia, but grew up in Mullumbimby, New South Wales. Her parents' names are Brendan Kelly (father) and Tanya Kelly (mother).

Contrary to the expectations of many, she was born and raised in a humble background with her siblings. Her father was a painter and comic artist. On the other hand, her mother was a hotel cleaner. Iggy Azalea's siblings are Emerald (sister) and Mathias Kelly (brother).

She dropped out of high school to pursue music. Generally, she did not like school and has said it a few times in interviews. However, her favourite subject was Arts.

I hated school so bad. I only liked art class during high school. I was always smart.

After dropping out of high school, she found herself in Miami, Florida, in the US. She was 16 years old, and her family had visited the US for a holiday. So she stayed there while her parents went back to Australia.

How old is Iggy Azalea now?

Rapper and songwriter Iggy visits 'The X Change Rate' hosted by Monet X Change during the Build Series at Build Studio on July 25, 2019, in New York City. Photo: Gary Gershoff

Source: Getty Images

As of May 2022, Iggy Azalea's age is 31 years. She was born on 7 June 1990, and her zodiac sign is Gemini.

Career

The rapper shot into the limelight shortly after settling in the USA. She was first signed by Wine-O Music, a record label owned by Jefe. In 2011, she became a social media sensation after her two freestyles (Pu$$y and Two Times) went viral. In the same year, she released her first mixtape titled Ignorant Art.

In 2012, she was signed by Grand Hustle Records. She worked with several artists to promote her studio album during that time. In the following year, she signed a recording deal with Mercury Records. In the same year, she released Work and Fancy. The songs became instant hits.

EPs and albums

So far, she has released around six EPs and 8 albums. The titles of the albums are as follows:

2021: The End of an Era

2019: In My Defence

2017: Digital Distortion

2014: Reclassified

2014: The New Classic

2012: TrapGold

2011: Ignorant Art

2014: The New (Classic Deluxe version)

Iggy Azalea's songs

The Australian-born rapper has released several songs, most of them being hits. Some of them are:

Azalea attends Jennifer Lopez's MTV VMA's Vanguard Award Celebration at Beauty & Essex on August 21, 2018, in New York City. Photo: Andrew Toth

Source: Getty Images

Savior

Posh Spice

Fancy

Problem

Started

Team

Black Widow

Work

Kream

No Mediocre

I am The Stripclub

Bounce

Change Your Life

Trouble

Team

Sip It

Friends

Thanks I Get It

Lola

The Girls

Boom Boom

Beg For It

Here I Go

Pretty Girls

Switch

Brazil

Change Your Life

What is Iggy Azalea's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the super-talented singer is worth $16 million in 2022. She sold over 50 million album copies and 22 million singles globally. In 2019, she reportedly sold over 82,000 copies of her second album, In My Defence.

Who is Iggy Azalea's husband?

The star is not married. She is presumably single. However, she has dated a few men in the past. For instance, between 2008 and 2010, she dated Hefe Wine. Between 2011 and 2012, she was linked to A$AP Rocky. In 2015, she was engaged to Nick Young, Los Angeles Lakers basketball player. The relationship ended in 2016 over infidelity allegations.

Later in 2018, Iggy Azalea started dating Playboi Carti. They briefly split in 2019 but again got back together in the same year. Unfortunately, they broke up again in 2020. In the same year, Iggy Azalea and Playboi Carti were expecting a baby.

Does Iggy Azalea have children?

Iggy Azalea and Playboi Carti are the parents of Onyx Kelly. Photo: @thenewclassic

Source: Instagram

Yes. She has one kid, a son. Iggy Azalea's baby was born in June 2020. His name is Onyx Kelly.

What is Iggy Azalea's height?

She is 5 feet 10 inches (178 centimetres) tall. Also, she weighs 150 pounds (68 kilograms).

Are Iggy Azalea friends with Ariana Grande?

Yes. The two are close allies. In 2014, they joined forces to release a song titled Problem. The song was and is still a global hit. Currently, the song has over 1.3 billion views on YouTube.

Why is Iggy Azalea not popular anymore?

The star has, at some point, been involved in a few scandals. Primarily, the scandals resulted from her relationship with Nick Young. In 2021, she also took to Twitter, announcing a multi-year break. This was after the release of her recent album, The End of an Era.

Iggy Azalea’s net worth is a testament that talent and hard work pay. The Australian rapper boats a successful showbiz career that has lasted for more than one decade. Apart from music, she is a mother of one.

Source: Briefly News