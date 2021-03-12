Playboi Carti's height, age, girlfriend, family, facts, net worth 2022

Playboi Carti is an American hip-hop artist from Atlanta, Georgia. He credits his success to ASAP Rocky and the entire ASAP Mob collective for giving him a great platform to showcase his talent. The rapper has two albums, Die Lit (2018) and Whole Lotta Red (2020) and several mixtapes, singles, and collaborations. So, when was Playboi Carti born, and how did he start his music career?

Playboi Carti attends "Whole Lotta Red" Listening Party at Traffik on December 24, 2020, in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Prince Williams

Source: Getty Images

The Atlanta-based hip-hop star is also a model known for his unique vintage style and love for brightly coloured outfits. But, aside from his professional career, how much do you know about his personal life? Where is Playboi Carti from, and where does he live?

Profile summary

Name: Jordan Terrell Carter

Jordan Terrell Carter Also known as: Sir Cartier, Cash Carti, ASAP Carti, King Vamp, Yung Carti, Looksy

Date of birth: 13th September 1996

Age: 25 years old

Place of birth: Riverdale, Georgia, United States of America

Riverdale, Georgia, United States of America Nationality: American

American Occupation: Rapper and songwriter

Rapper and songwriter Genres: Hip Hop, mumble rap, trap, cloud rap

Hip Hop, mumble rap, trap, cloud rap Years active: 2010 – present

2010 – present Record label: AWGE Label under Interscope Records

AWGE Label under Interscope Records Associated acts: ASAP Mob, Kanye West, Lil Uzi Vert, Pie’erre Bourne

ASAP Mob, Kanye West, Lil Uzi Vert, Pie’erre Bourne Height: 6’1’’

6’1’’ Weight: 165 lbs

165 lbs Playboi Carti's son: Onyx Kelly

Onyx Kelly Partner: Iggy Azaela (2018-2020)

Iggy Azaela (2018-2020) Twitter: @playboicarti

How old is Playboi Carti?

The rapper was born on 13th September 1996 in Riverdale, Georgia, where he was also raised. This means that Playboi Carti's age is 25 as of 2022. He has a big brother called Reggie.

Education

The celebrity went to North Springs Charter High School in Sandy Springs. During his time in high school, Palyboi Carti wanted to pursue a career in the NBA and was part of his high school basketball team. However, he skipped practice most of the time.

He quit playing basketball after a disagreement with his coach, after which he chose to dedicate his time to music.

During the times that he regularly skipped class, he worked on his music and worked at H&M. In an earlier interview, Carter revealed that no one showed up to his high school graduation because they knew he was not going to graduate as he was rarely in school.

After high school, he moved to New York to pursue his passion for music. He later relocated back to Atlanta, where he is now based.

Playboi Carti's music career

The rapper listened to renowned musicians like Prince, Gucci Mane and Michael Jackson. These artists inspired him to start raping during his high school years. He kicked off his music career in 2011 under the moniker Sir Cartier. However, he changed to his current stage name Playboi Carti in 2013.

Palyboi Carti’s early mixtapes include Young Misfit that was independently released in 2012. Awful Records produced the rapper's earlier works.

After changing his musical name, Playboi erased his previous work from the internet. He later broke out in the hip hop scene in 2015 with his track titled Broke Boi and Fetti. He has since released several other songs that became hits, such as Magnolia (2017).

The mumble rapper later developed a close relationship with ASAP Mob, where ASAP Rocky mentored him. Soon after, he signed a deal with Interscope Records.

Playboi Carti discography comprises 3 mixtapes, 11 singles, and 2 Playboi Carti albums as of early 2021. They include the following:

Playboi Carti mixtape (2017), in which he featured appearances by Lil Uzi, ASAP Rocky, and Leven Kali.

Die Lit album (2018), which debuted at number 3 on the Billboard 200

Playboi Carti Whole Lotta Red album (2020)

Modelling career

Many people have been admiring Playboi Carti’s style, which is one of the main features of his public image. That rapper's favourite designer is Raf Simons and Balmain, his favourite designer label.

The most exciting thing is that Playboi has modelled numerous times for various labels, including Louis Vuitton, Kanye West’s Yeezy Season 5, VFiles, and Drake’s OVO Lookbook, alongside Ian Corner and John Ross.

Playboi was also in a commercial for Nike, Inc. and modelled for the late Virgil Abloh and his brand Off-White. Also, the musician designs for Vlone. Carter is renowned for his vampire-inspired clothing, making Rick Owens more mainstream.

The rapper’s modelling interests have allowed him to take numerous beautiful photos over the years wearing fashionable apparel. That is why you cannot miss a Playboi Carti wallpaper on a fan's phone, as they are pretty common.

Does Playboi Carti have merch?

Playboi Carti attends "Whole Lotta Red" Listening Party at Traffik on December 24, 2020, in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Prince Williams

Source: Getty Images

Playboi Carti merch is one of the highly demanded in the market as he has also collaborated with Vlone and Palm Angels. People can make purchases on his official website or other e-commerce platforms like Grailed.

Playboi Carti's net worth

The Atlanta-based rapper has an estimated net worth of $9 million as of 2022. Most of Playboi’s earnings come from his work as a rapper and songwriter.

Playboi Carti's girlfriend

The rapper has been linked to several celebrities. In 2017, he was dating Blac Chyna, an American model. A year later, in 2018, he was in a relationship with Australian female rapper Iggy Azalea. The two welcomed their son, Onyx Kelly, in 2020.

Playboi Carti and Iggy have been in an on-and-off relationship since they had started dating, and she called it quits soon after the birth of Onyx. Iggy has publicly accused him of being a terrible parent numerous times. She claims that she only wants him to be present in their son’s life, but they are never getting back together.

How tall is Playboi Carti in feet?

Playboi Carti's height in feet is 6ft 1 inch tall, equal to 185.4 cm. The rapper weighs 165 lbs, which translates to 75 kg.

Is Playboi Carti dead?

The rapper is alive and doing well. The rumours of Playboi's death came on 23rd November 2021 when fans came across a headline suggesting that he had passed on.

NSF News reported the news, a satirical website that gives access to anyone who wants to make a post as a joke. Therefore, since the news source stated that it got the news from NSF, it was fake news that people took out of proportion.

Fans have many questions about the rapper, like, "Where does Playboi Carti live?" among many more. Some information about him is out in the open while others he's kept private, similar to other famous personalities in the music industry.

Is Playboi Carti active on social media?

The rapper is active on Instagram and Twitter, with hardly any presence on other social media platforms. Playboi Carti’s Twitter account has quite a massive following of 2.2 million followers. He also has 7.5 million followers on Instagram.

One thing is clear though, Playboi Carti has become a generational icon in the American hip-hop scene. His focus sets him apart from his peers in the industry. He has made remarkable achievements, and it is clear that his future in hip-hop is secured.

Briefly.co.za published the biography of Alexei Navalny, a fearless Russian opposition leader since 2008. After being banned from appearing on Russian-owned state television, he was forced to use social media platforms for blogging and vlogging about corruption and aim attacks at senior Kremlin officials.

He has faced numerous arrests and convicted of mostly politically fabricated charges. In August 2020, Alexei almost died after it was alleged that the Kremlin had poisoned him with the fatal Novichok military-grade nerve agent. Read the article to discover more about the man that Vladimir Putin fears the most.

