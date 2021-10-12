Gucci Mane: net worth, age, children, spouse, albums, clone, profiles

Gucci Mane is more than just a rapper; he is an executive, business person, father and entrepreneur. He went to jail and returned as a changed man, doing a complete 180 on his previous life. Get a glimpse at his life story; it may inspire you.

Gucci Mane was an intelligent kid who excelled in school; however, he wanted something more out of life. So, he fully ventured into music and found a home launching his record label and topping charts.

Gucci Mane's profile and bio

Birth name: Radric Delantic Davis

Radric Delantic Davis Nicknames: Guwop, Mr Zone 6, Wizop

Guwop, Mr Zone 6, Wizop Date of birth: 12th February 1980

12th February 1980 Gucci Mane age: 41

41 Place of birth: Bessemer, Alabama, U.S.

Bessemer, Alabama, U.S. Hometown: Atlanta, Georgia, U.S.

Atlanta, Georgia, U.S. Genres: Hip hop, rap, southern hip hop

Hip hop, rap, southern hip hop Occupations: Rapper, songwriter, record executive, author

Rapper, songwriter, record executive, author Gucci Mane book: The Autobiography of Gucci Mane

The Autobiography of Gucci Mane Years active: 2001–present

2001–present Current labels: 1017, Atlantic

1017, Atlantic Former labels: RBC, Asylum, Warner Bros., Tommy Boy, and Big Cat

RBC, Asylum, Warner Bros., Tommy Boy, and Big Cat Agent: Paradigm Talent Agency

Paradigm Talent Agency Gucci Mane wife: Keyshia Ka'Oir ​

Keyshia Ka'Oir ​ Gucci Mane children: 2

2 Website: guccimaneonline.com

guccimaneonline.com Gucci Mane Instagram: @laflare1017

Early life

He was born on 12th February 1980 in Bessemer, Alabama, as Radric Delantic Davis. He was born into a military family, as his dad and grandfathers have served in World War II. His parents met 2 years before his birth, but by the time Radric was born, his dad ran from the police. His mother decided to pursue college education, and he grew up in the care of his dad's mother.

Education

Radric went to Jonesboro Elementary, and when he was six, his older brother introduced him to Hip-hop. His dad visited him occasionally but was never always there in his life. When he was nine, they relocated to Atlanta, where they faced many problems and did not have a stable living situation, resulting in Radric growing up in a high crime neighbourhood. Radric rejoined school at the Cedar Grove Elementary School.

Drug dealing

While at Cedar Grove, he began selling marijuana with his big brother, Victor. He expanded his business by using Christmas money to buy crack cocaine when he was in 8th grade.

He became more serious with dealing while in high school at Ronald E. McNair High School. Despite being involved with illegal substances at that young age, he did not get high on his own supply. By the time he was 15, his business had grown significantly.

He finished high school with a 3.0 GPA in 1998 and received a bursarship to further his studies at the Georgia Perimeter College. He started a course in computer programming but was expelled after being caught dealing crack cocaine.

Music career

From his high GPA, it is evident that Davis is brilliant; however, schooling was not his forte. He found that he loved poetry, and by 14 years, he was writing raps. After going to jail for 90 days for dealing crack cocaine, Gucci came back changed and concentrated on his music career.

Early career

He went from producing music in his mother's basement to launching La Flare Entertainment, his very own record label named after his song La Flare. He then went to New York looking for a distribution deal, but his quest failed. So, he returned to Atlanta, where he met with Big Cat, the president of Big Cat Records, and they joined forces.

Professional career

In 2005, he released his first album Trap House. It did exceptionally well, landing in the Top 20 of the Billboard R&B and Hip Hop Album charts. The following year, he released Hard To Kill and released two mixtapes; Bird Money and Writing on the Wall. Their success was major, and in 2009 he signed to Warner Bros. Records.

In 2009 alone, he made 17 guest appearances in songs with famous musicians, such as the Black Eyed Peas, Mariah Carey, and Yo Gotti. 2009 was also when he released his most successful song to date, Wasted.

A list of other Gucci Mane albums:

The State vs. Radric Davis (2009)

The Appeal: Georgia's Most Wanted (2010)

Trap House III (2013)

The Return of East Atlanta Santa (2016)

Mr. Davis (2017)

Evil Genius (2018)

Delusions of Grandeur (2019)

Ice Daddy (2021)

Gucci Mane in prison

Gucci Mane has been no stranger to the law since his arrest in 2001 when he was just in college. His most famous arrest was in 2014 for possessing a firearm as a felon.

He lost his signature big belly in jail and came home with rock hard abs and 90 pounds lighter. Not only had Gucci lost a significant amount of weight, but he also came back a mentally transformed man. He wrote The Autobiography of Gucci Mane while in prison and published it in 2017. The book was part of his solid 5-year plan to make him legendary in the music industry.

Who is Gucci Mane's wife?

Gucci met his wife Ka'oir on a music video set for his song 911 Emergency after Gucci was adamant that she be his love interest in the shoot. The relationship soon blossomed, but Gucci had several personal struggles he was dealing with. He ended up in jail in 2014, but she supported him the entire time as she built her million-dollar cosmetic company.

It came as no surprise when he proposed to her after he left jail. They tied the knot in a $2 million wedding. Does Gucci Mane have kids? Yes. In 2020, they welcomed their first son Ice Davis on 23rd December. Gucci has another son who is 17 years old.

Gucci Mane's Twitter scandal

In 2013, Gucci got into trouble on Twitter after disparaging several prominent rappers and claiming to have slept with their girlfriends. After getting backlash, he claimed that his account was hacked. However, in his autobiography, he comes clean, revealing that he was behind the tweets.

Gucci Mane's networth stands at $14 million, and his fame and fortune are only growing as the days go by.

