Poverty and harsh upbringing lead people to different paths in adulthood to escape hardship. Shia LaBeouf's childhood was not one to be admired as he was abused by his father and later his parents divorced. Little did he know that venturing in acting would make a real difference in his life.

LaBeouf attends the premiere of Amazon Studios "Honey Boy" at The Dome at Arclight Hollywood in Hollywood, California.

Shia LaBeouf is an American actor, performance artist and filmmaker. He became famous when he featured Louis Stevens in the Disney series Even Stevens. The role made him receive Young Artist Award. Shia started acting in 1996 at the age of ten.

Shia LaBeouf's profile summary

Full name: Shia Saide LaBeouf

Shia Saide LaBeouf Date of birth : June 11, 1986

: June 11, 1986 Age: 36 years

36 years Birthplace: Los Angeles California, United States

Los Angeles California, United States Zodiac sign : Gemini

: Gemini Gender : Male

: Male Father: Jeffrey Craig LaBeouf

Jeffrey Craig LaBeouf Mother : Shayna (nee Saide)

: Shayna (nee Saide) Citizenship: American

American Height: 1.76m

1.76m Siblings: 72kg

72kg Hair colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Eye colour: Hazel

Hazel Profession: Actor, performance artist and filmmaker

Actor, performance artist and filmmaker High school: Alexander Hamilton High School

Alexander Hamilton High School Years active : 1996 to present

: 1996 to present Marital status : Divorced

: Divorced Ex-spouse: Mia Goth, FKA Twigs

Mia Goth, FKA Twigs University: Pierce University

Pierce University Twitter: @thecampaignbook

@thecampaignbook Instagram: @we-love-shia

@we-love-shia Net worth: $25 million

Early life

The actor was born on June 11, 1986, in Los Angeles, California, United States. He is the only son of Shayna (nee Saide) and Jeffrey Craig LaBeouf. His mother, Shayna LaBeouf, is a dancer and ballerina who turned into a visual artist and clothing designer.

Shia LaBeouf's dad is a Vietnam war veteran with many jobs. In addition, Shia's mother is Jewish, while his father is of a French accent. Shia's parents divorced while he was still young, citing financial constraints.

The actor went to Alexander Hamilton High School. After graduating, he joined Pierce University for higher education before joining 32nd Street Visual and Performing Arys Magnet in Los Angeles. His education was sponsored by tutors.

Career

Shia LaBeouf appears on stage at the 23rd Annual Hollywood Film Awards show at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.

Saide started acting while he was young. After his parents’ divorce, he would perform for his family, mimicking his father. He did this as a way of overcoming his parents' divorce and the hostile environment around him. The star described his acting career as a push by poverty and not because he wanted to pursue it.

When Saide was ten years old, he started performing stand-up at comedy clubs. He described his appeal as having disgustingly dirty material and a 50-year-old mouth on a ten-year-old boy. It was through this that he found an agent through the yellow pages.

In early 2000, he made a name among the young audience when he featured Louis Stevens on the Disney Channel weekly program known as the Even Stevens. This role earned him Daytime Emmy Award. Saide described the appearance and experience in the film made him grow his career tremendously.

He got his breakthrough between 2007 and 2010 after starring in the thriller film Disturbia, which was released on April 13, 2007. He featured as a teenager under arrest who suspected his neighbour to be a serial killer. He considered his role in the movie as character-driven. He later appeared in other films that gave her positive reviews.

Saide has also presented his art pieces in different ways. In 2014, he walked on the red carpet with a paper bag worn on his face, reading,' I am not famous anymore.' People tried to speculate what that meant, but it emerged that it was an art piece created by LaBeouf and a British artist.

Shia LaBeouf's movies and TV shows

Shia's performances are many and widely known. Some of his recent ones include:

Man Down (2015)

(2015) American Honey (2016)

(2016) Borg vs McEnroe (2017)

(2017) The Peanut Butter Falcon (2019)

(2019) The Tax Collector (2020)

(2020) Pieces of a Woman (2020)

Saide started directing music videos in February 2009. He first directed the video for I Never Knew You, a single by American rapper Cage. Through Cage, he met Kid Cudi, and the three worked on a short film titled Maniac in 2012.

The song Maniac inspired the movie in Cudi's second album, Man on the Moon I'll: The Legend of Mr Ranger (2010). In the same year (2010), Saide directed Kid Cudi's music video for the song Marijuana.

Shia LaBeouf is also a writer. He has created three short graphic novels, namely:

Stale and Mate

Cyclical

Let's Fucking Party

Shia LaBeouf's wife

Mia Goth and Shia LeBeouf attend the closing night European Premiere gala red carpet arrivals for "Fury" during the 58th BFI London Film Festival at Odeon Leicester Square.

Shia married actress Mia Goth in 2016. The two met in 2012. The couple stayed together until September 2018, when Mia filed a divorce. From 2018 to 2019, he dated English musician FKA Twigs. In December 2020, Twigs sued Shia for sexual battery, assault, and infliction of emotional distress.

Shia LaBeouf's net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Shia LaBeouf has a net worth of $25 million. His wealth has been obtained by his notable acting roles that he started when he was young.

Shia LaBeouf fast facts

What is Shia LaBeouf's age? Shia Labeouf was born on June 11, 1986. He is, therefore, 36 years old as of 2021. What is Shia LaBeouf's height? He is 1.76m tall. What happened to Shia LaBeouf? First, Saide was fired from Pieces of a Woman due to his allegations of abuse by his ex-girlfriend FKA Twigs. He also checked into rehab in 2020 for struggles with alcohol abuse. What is Shia LaBeouf's meme? It is a meme that depicts actor LaBeouf as a bloodthirsty cannibal, inspired by a viral song by Tally Hall that portrays him as one. What is the meaning of Shia LaBeouf's tattoo? LaBeouf had a tattoo on his right wrist to show the painful childhood he had experienced with his father. Where is Shia LaBeouf origin? He was born in Los Angeles, California, United States. What model is Shia LaBeouf's car? He drives a Ford F-150 and a Chevrolet Silverado. Which was Shia Labeouf's abusive relationship? Shia LaBeouf had an abusive relationship with FKA Twigs.

If struggling to get out of poverty is hard work, then Shia LaBeouf is one of the most hardworking persons in the universe. He struggled in childhood which made him start earning at a tender age. Besides acting, he has engaged in filmmaking and directing music videos.

