Pete Davidson is a renowned comedian and actor in Hollywood. He is best known for his career and performance on Saturday Night Live. His fame was fueled after he was rumoured to be dating Ariana Grande. Since then, he has continued to develop himself as a dark-humour comedian. His successful career has led millions to ask what is Pete Davidson's net worth?

The comedian is speculated to have a net worth of about $6 million from his career in comedy and acting. Well, his life has been no walk in the park. He has had his fair share of mishaps, from a publicized relationship to a breakup and rebounds. Here are some interesting facts about the comedian that you should know.

Profile summary and bio

Full names: Pete Michael Davidson

Pete Michael Davidson Year of birth: November 16, 1993

November 16, 1993 Pete Davidson's age: 27 years as of 2021

27 years as of 2021 Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Jewish and Irish descent

Jewish and Irish descent Place of birth: Staten Island, New York

Staten Island, New York Almer mater: St. Joseph by-the-sea High School, Tottenville High School, Xaverian High School

St. Joseph by-the-sea High School, Tottenville High School, Xaverian High School Marital status: Single

Single Gender: Male

Male Profession: Comedian, producer, actor

Comedian, producer, actor Pete Davidson's height: 6 ft 3 inches

6 ft 3 inches Eye colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Sibling: One

One Pete Davidson's Instagram: No official handle

No official handle Net worth: Approximately $6 million in 2021

Early life

He was born on November 16, 1993, to his father, Scott Matthew, and mother, Amy Waters. His mother is a nurse. The comedian grew up in a Catholic household. Despite facing numerous challenges while growing up, Pete Davidson's parents ensured that he completed high school.

He schooled at St. Joseph by-the-sea High School, Tottenville High School, and finally joined Xaverian High School, where he graduated in 2011. He then joined the Brooklyn Height's St. Francis College but later dropped out.

Pete Davidson's dad died when he was seven years of age. His father was a firefighter in New York City and lost his life during the 9/11 attack when entering the twin tower.

What disease does Pete Davidson have on social media?

Since his father's death, the comedian has suffered from suicidal thoughts, and at one point in his life, he ripped out his hair from his head. At 17 years, he was diagnosed with Crohn's disease. In 2017, the comedian was diagnosed with a borderline personality disorder.

Career

His comedy career kick-started after his father's death, and his mother started taking him around comedy gigs and shows as he was always sad. Surprisingly, comedy made him quite happy. He started developing an interest in it, and in no time, he started rising in the comedy ranks. He began opening tours for Bob Levy and Nick Cannon.

He also received stints on the popular MTV shows Wild n Out and Guy Code. He also met with comedian Amy Schumer in a comedy club, and luckily, she casts him in her movie Trainwreck. He has also featured in various acting stints, such as The Angry Birds 2, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, and The Dirt.

Pete Davidson's movies and TV shows

He is the current youngest cast member of Saturday Night Live, which is an achievement. The actor has featured in various TV shows and movies which include:

Wild 'n Out

Guy Code

Trainwreck

The Angry Birds 2

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

The Dirt

Pete Davidson's tattoos

The comedian seems to have a soft spot for tattoos. He has more than 40 tattoos over his body and his back, chest, and arms are covered in tattoos. Some of the notable tattoos include a giant wolf on his right forearm, a giant unicorn on his forearm, a fireman's helmet, and the number 8418 in honour of his late father. He also has portraits of Supreme Court judge Ruth Bader and Hilary Clinton.

Interesting to note, he has tattoos representing Harry Potter books on his body. Also, he and Ariana got matching couple tattoos but both had them covered up when their relationship ended.

Who is Pete Davidson's girlfriend?

Phoebe Dynevor and Pete Davidson hosted by Lanson attend day 6 of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London, England. Photo: Karwai Tang/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

The comedian has been in several relationships. He has previously dated Casey David, Ariana Grande, and Kate Beckinsale. He later started dating Hollywood actress Margaret Qualley but they also later parted ways. Despite his previous failed relationships, Pete seems to find love after each breakup.

Who is Pete Davidson in a relationship with?

Pete started dating model Kaia Gerber. However, the couple recently split up. He is currently in a relationship with actress Phoebe Dynevor. Most of his fans have been asking who is Pete Davidson married to? The comedian is not yet married.

Does Pete Davidson have a kid?

During an interview with Charlamagne Tha God, the Saturday Night Live star revealed that he wanted a child and thought of adoption as an option. He is quoted saying:

I just want to have a kid. I want to be there for something or do something that I didn't have growing up. That's my biggest thing.

Pete Davidson's net worth has increased dramatically over the years. He has proved to rise against all odds that life has thrown at him to become one of the best comedians. His life story is inspiring to many as he strives to bring a smile to others.

