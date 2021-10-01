Michael Ealy: net worth, age, family, education, disease, twin, height, profiles

If you have watched the television series Almost Human, Michael Ealy is no new name or face for you. The famous actor is darling to many, especially for his charming looks. He has starred in films such as Barbershop, which saw him rise to stardom. How well do you know him?

Find out who he has been married to for 13 years now and how the actor has managed to avoid any controversies throughout his career. He has accumulated generous wealth as well! Join us as we unpack more fascinating facts.

Early life

Michael was born on August 3, 1973, in Washington D.C. Michael Ealy parents' raised him in Maryland. His father is a businessman, while his mother worked at IBM.

Where did Michael Ealy go to college?

The A-list actor joined Springbrook High School and later joined the University of Maryland in College Park, where he graduated with a degree in English. After completing his studies, he relocated to New York, where he worked as a waiter before becoming the man we know today.

Michael Ealy's height

The actor stands at the height of 5 feet 10 inches tall. His stature perfectly matches his size, which has seen him feature in many films and TV shows.

What eye color does Michael Ealy have?

There is something peculiar about his eyes. A better and closer look will reveal his charming blue eyes that, for the longest time, have been the talk of him.

What disease does Michael Ealy have?

The actor is not reported to have any disease. However, he lost his mother-in-law in 2011 to deadly cancer, pancreatic cancer. This type of cancer is believed to be the fourth leading cause of cancer death in America. As a result, he joined the movement to fight for cancer research.

Michael Ealy movies

The actor commenced his career in the entertainment scene after performing in several stage shows such as Whoa-Jack and Joe Fearless. In 1990, he appeared in NBC’s Law and Order. Since then, he has been featured in many film and television shows. Here are some of Michael Ealy's movies and TV shows;

Bad Company

Kissing Jessica Stein

Soul Food

Madigan Men

Barbershop

2 Fast 2 Furious

November

Barbershop 2

Never Die Alone

Their Eyes Were Watching God

Sleeper Cell

Miracle at St. Anna

Seven Pounds

The People Speak

FlashFoward

For Colored Girls

The Good Wife

The Perfect Guy

Think Like a Man

About Last Night

The Intruder

Jacob’s Ladder

Takers

Unconditional

In 2005, he also appeared in the music video Get Your Number, Halo and Tonight. He won a Black Reel Award for Best Actor for his role in Their Eyes Were Watching God. He was also nominated for the Golden Globe Award- Best Actor for his role in Sleeper Cell. The film For Colored Girls also saw him scoop the African-American Film Critics Association Award: Best Supporting Actor.

In 2011, the actor was nominated for the NAACP Image Awards for the best supporting role in Colored Girls. In 2012, he was nominated for Teen Choice Award for his performance in Think Like a Man.

Michael Ealy's wife

For those who for a minute thought that the handsome actor is single. Well, too bad. Just as the famous saying goes that behind every successful man, there is a strong woman; Michael is married to his beautiful wife, Khatira Rafiqzada.

The couple met in 2008 before his wife’s career in acting had kick-started. The couple wedded in October 2012. Soon after, they welcomed their first child, Elijah Brown, in April 2014. On September 21, 2016, the beautiful celebrity couple welcomed their daughter Harlem.

His wife had also started her career as an actress before making the ultimate sacrifice to quit and concentrate on their family. She featured in films such as Chain Letter, her most successful role, Layla, among others. She has been quite supportive of her husband. Michael Ealy's wife and kids have been a driving force behind his successful career.

Who is Michael Ealy's twin brother?

For the longest time, it has been rumored that the actor has a twin brother. This may be a rumor as there is no information to prove it.

How rich is Michael Ealy?

For someone as successful as he is in the entertainment industry, Michael Ealy net worth has tremendously grown. He is believed to have a net worth of about $3 million.

With such an A-list actor in the Hollywood scenes, watching films and TV shows is always worth watching. We can only look forward to see how Michael Ealy's net worth sky rockets henceforth! His skills, talent and charming looks are what keeps his fans glued to him.

