Wearing one of the best makeup brands will save you a lot of pain. But then, when it comes to makeup, quality is the most pivotal thing. So, if you want glowing skin and makeup that lasts all day with a gentle feel, you must be mindful of the products you use.

Makeup is a woman's best buddy. It is faithful both on rainy and sunshine days. However, without a great product, it could become your worst nightmare. Fortunately, many reputable brands consistently deliver high-quality products to satisfy clients' beauty needs. So, considering any from these top-notch makeup brands list below is not bad, you will be happy to restock your product once it is finished.

Which is the world's best makeup brand?

Good cosmetics are worth investing in, especially if you have delicate skin and want the best for your body. That is why we have compiled the list of some of the best makeup brands in the world for you in no particular order. Whether you need mascara, eyeliner, foundation, eyeshadow, or primer, these brands will get you covered.

1. Estee Lauder

Founded in 1946 in New York City, this company has fast become an international cosmetics company with a wide range of beauty essentials. They have quite a several high-quality products ranging from skincare to hair products. Women should be on the lookout for this brand name while buying their beauty needs.

2. Guerlain

Oldie but goldie, Guerlain is highly regarded for its great quality beauty products, including perfumes and skincare. Founded in 1828, the Paris-born brand has been a force of innovation, magnificence, excellence, and style to reckon with. It is undoubtedly one of the best luxury makeup brands in the world.

3. Chanel

Chanel is every girl's best friend, and it is prominent for its authenticity, glamour, excellence, exclusivity, and premium merchandise. The product's prices are commensurate with its quality. It is an investment worth taking for your body.

4. Laura Mercier

Laura Mercier is a household name within the cosmetic enterprise. Its authenticity and quality have been sealed with several merit awards with an exceptional rating for the tinted moisturizer.

5. Maybelline New York

Which makeup brand is best and cheap? If you like to slay on a budget and look for affordable makeup brands, then Maybelline New York is for you. It helps you to look great on a budget.

The brand is one of the best cheap makeup brands. Besides, it is a household brand, and its products line the shelves in almost every major store ranging from all types of makeup to fragrances. In addition, it is one of the best, with a unique rating for match-based foundations.

6. Clarins

Straight out of France, Clarins is known for its luxurious fragrance, cosmetics, and skincare products. Interestingly, its merchandise can be found at high-end department stores all over the world. The line is beautifully curated and crafted.

7. Dior

If you are asked which brand is famous for makeup? You most likely will mention Dior, and you are right. Everyone loves the Dior brand. Its makeover products are as sleek, exclusive, and flawless as the brand itself. The French industry screams excellence in every area, and their beauty products are no different, with an exceptional rating for their lipstick and foundation.

8. Sephora

It has its line of cosmetics called the Sephora Collection. As one of the best makeup products of all time, the firm caters to all categories of women by offering various high-quality, affordable, and versatile cosmetics for all looks, skin types, and tones.

9. NARS

Twenty-seven years and still counting, NARS has moved from facelessness to stardom. It offers its audience top-notch quality that commensurates their money. It started exclusively with lipstick and has gained its place in the makeup realm. Currently, it is daring with bold colours.

10. Urban Decay

Established in 1996, 25 years old brand exploded as a classic makeup label with a massive fan following. Urban Decay is famous for its all-night coverage foundation and the naked eyeshadow palettes with its headquarters in California. Urban Decay is a revolution.

11. IT Cosmetics

Widely known for its skin-friendly ingredients and full coverage, IT Cosmetics is a brand worth buying from. In addition, it majors in several products that can help enrich skin health when applied.

12. Yves Saint Laurent

The name screams luxury and class. Creamy materials and satin finishes are among the qualities that make Yves Saint Laurent a luxury cosmetic brand among the very best. It offers high-end foundations, lipsticks, and eye products.

13. Bobbi Brown

Does the name strike a chord? The Bobbi Brown makeup brand was developed by the makeup artist and professional of the same name. Its cosmetics are made by and for women who love and cherish the art of makeup.

14. MAC

Mac has been the name at the tip of the tongue since opening in 1984. This high-end beauty line is prominent for its bold colours, massive collaborations, creative marketing, and must-have collections.

15. e.l.f. Cosmetics

Do you want to slay but within budget? e.l.f cosmetics is your best bet. Though very affordable, it is not cheap. However, it creates fine-tuned products that are available for under $10. The abbreviation stands for eyes, lips, and face. So, you will find complete beauty products for all your needs. Budget-friendly and excellent e.l.f Cosmetics will satisfy all your beauty needs.

16. Lancome

Just like Lancome, several of these brands have their roots in France. Since its opening in 1935, it has been a legendary name in the beauty industry. It has paved the way in creativity, artistry, and cosmetic science.

17. CoverGirl

CoverGirl is another famous brand that has managed to find its way into almost every woman's home. It has become their best buddy. This line creates highly affordable and accessible maquillage found in every store and is still top-notch.

It became a name on the tip of the tongue by picking a range of gorgeous celebrities to headline as their CoverGirl that often showcase all kinds of beauty. With a special rating to its iconic shade matching foundation and eyeliners, prominence has become their lot.

18. Revlon

Revlon is one of the top names in the beauty sector because of its mind-blowing and trendsetting nature. It has consistently pushed the sector forward. In addition, it is affordable and classy. What more can you ask for?

19. Clinique

Skincare and cosmetics combined, Clinique is famous for its unbeatable reputation. It is highly esteemed and always seeking out the best new ways to satisfy its customers.

20. NYX

Think of a triple threat, and you will be shown NYX. It is the best in terms of prices, characteristics, and colour. NYX is your best bet if you love bold and rich pigments ranging from eyeliners to lip colours and eye shadows. Besides, it delivers excellence to both everyday beauty lovers and industry professionals.

21. bareMinerals

bareMinerals is a trendsetter. Skin-friendly makeup brands are popular today, all thanks to the efforts of bareMinerals, who cleared the path. Long before it became a trend, the brand had a catalogue of cosmetic products that enhance skin health and natural beauty at the same time. Their bestselling items are mineral-infused foundation powders which give duo function at a time.

22. Mecca

Mecca is a major makeup store and retailer that also produces a cosmetics line. It has a house label known as Mecca Cosmetica and has an exquisite range of products that suits the needs of all women.

23. Burberry

Surely the name strikes a chord and is popularly known for luxury wear, but it also has a fashion brand. Burberry is a Britain based makeup brand. It is majorly known for its fresh-faced products that give a dramatic yet flawless look.

24. Cover FX

Cover FX is a fan-favourite because of its quality sourced ingredients. Aside from its vegan and skin-friendly properties, it is also prominent for being gentle and harmless to the body.

25. Napoleon Perdis

Napoleon Perdis has always been a plus to the beauty industry. Famous for its innovative and luxurious products, this brand is all you need for your skin essentials.

26. Shu Uemura

Shu Uemura was established by the trend maker Japanese makeup artist Shu Uemura who created a flawless catalogue of products in his image and name, integrating nature, art, and science-inspired imagery.

27. Elizabeth Arden

The brand offers a perfect range of anti-ageing, skincare, and makeup products that caters to all women categories. Its products include radiant gloss, lightweight foundation, and excellent concealers.

28. Givenchy

Just as it's a leading brand and a powerhouse in fashion, clothing, and luxury, Givenchy also holds the same power in beauty and maquillage. Like its clothing brand, its products are excellent, and the name speaks for itself.

29. SHISEIDO

The brand is as old as the invention of makeup itself. For over 140 years, it has been sharing its knowledge and idea of beauty. Today, SHISEIDO has garnered a dedicated troop of followers due to its experience, longevity, top products, compelling R&D, and consistency.

30. Armani

The international fashion house is a name to be reckoned with in the beauty scene and has been making waves since its founding in 2000. It offers a classic, timeless, and high-performing formula.

Best Korean makeup brands

When it comes to beauty and glowing and clear skin, Koreans take the front seat. Their skincare products are great value for money. Here are the top 5 Korean beauty and cosmetic lines.

3CE (Three Concept Eyes)

ETUDE HOUSE

MISSHA

The Face Shop

Innisfree

What is the number 1 makeup brand?

Many great makeup brands have created excellent products for years, with prices varying from luxury to drugstore. But then, 4for high-end makeup, Chanel sits in the top spot. If you are after a cruelty-free product, some of the best brands are IT Cosmetics, Urban Decay, and NYX. Lastly, choose companies like Fenty, CoverFX, and Maybelline when it comes to the best foundation diversity.

With the best makeup brands, you can switch up your beauty game while applying skin-friendly and cruelty-free products to your skin. All you need to do is choose based on your choice and what blends with your skin.

