Former Miss SA finalist and actress Luyanda Zuma has joined the second season of Mzansi Magic's Shaka iLembe

The rising star opens up about auditioning and landing the role of Shaka's love interest in the popular TV show

South Africans look forward to the second season which premieres on Sunday, 15 June on Mzansi Magic

Model and actress Luyanda Zuma discusses her role on 'Shaka iLembe'. Images: LuyandaZuma

Source: Instagram

Former Obstruction actress Luyanda Zuma recently opened up about auditioning for a role on Mzansi Magic's Shaka iLembe.

The model who recently divided the internet for her Miss SA entry portrays the role of Liyana in the second season.

Zuma reveals in an interview with Sowetan that she was overwhelmed when she first auditioned for the role of Shaka's love interest.

“When I got to the first audition I was overwhelmed. The night before I was reciting the one script, then woke up in the morning and changed my mind, while my audition was at 9 am. I don’t know what I was thinking,” says the model.

The actress adds that when one auditions for Shaka iLembe, you are not told which character you are auditioning for.

Zuma shares that even when the casting director eventually said which role she was playing, she was still in the dark about how big her character was, until they took her through her story.

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela confirmed on his X account that Zuma has joined the second season of Shaka iLembe.

The model and actress plays the character of Liyana, a spirited and independent maiden who serves under Queen Mother Mthaniya.

South Africans respond to the upcoming TV series

@nozipho_mashaba said:

"The way l love Luyanda Jesu. Her growth has been so inspiring, and l can’t wait for the World to experience her."

@ThembaPhakath18 replied:

"Another one of the most significant black histories told by white establishments using black actors. They'll never tell the true story of Shaka on the mainstream."

@mbathacn said:

"And please hide the unnecessary parts we are watching with kids."

@peny_00396 wrote:

"Nothing meteoric about this Shaka ilembe. It's a story of a guy that was killing his own blood, black people. Never fought a single war against colonisers."

@Kapperskino77 wrote:

"I'm on repeat ku season 1. It's like the first time I see it. Looking forward to season 2. U grand Joe, Bomb Productions. Big up."

@SiaMTheReal1 replied:

"Please don't twist the story this time. If you decide to just do it for entertainment, then please put a disclaimer that it is not related to the real history so that people won't get the half-truth."

@VuyoSaySomethin said:

"Mzansi Magic has been cooking like it's 2013 and Isibaya just aired."

Actress Luyanda Zuma is thrilled to join ‘Shaka iLembe’. Images: LuyandaZuma

Source: Instagram

Source: Briefly News