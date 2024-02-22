Miss SA Top 10 2022 finalist Luyanda Zuma recently bagged herself a lead role in Mzansi Magic's new teen drama series called Obstruction

Luyanda exclusively told Briefly News that getting this role is a dream come true for her that she always had as a child

The model also told the publication that this is the first lead role she's bagged since graduating from AFDA, and the character aligns with who she is

The Miss SA Top 10 2022 finalist Luyanda Zuma's dream came true as the star bagged herself an acting gig recently, which she exclusively told Briefly News about.

Luyanda bags lead role in Mzansi Magic's new series Obstruction

The 22-year-old model shared with Briefly News the insights about her new character on Mzansi Magic's new teenage drama series Obstruction, which will air on 18 March 2024.

Luyanda said this is a dream come true for her as she has always wanted to be on-screen since her childhood days. The young star also mentioned that she always wanted a character that aligns with who she is in real life.

"This is a dream come true for me, you know, I mean I studied drama and this was always been like my main objective in terms of my career path. So growing up I used to play a lot of netball and this series being a netball series it was just a cherry on top because I knew that I can relate to it as a former teenage netball player."

The Miss SA Top 10 2022 finalist also mentioned to the publication that getting this role connected a lot with her teenage life growing up.

"My character, Zeno, connects a lot with me as she goes through a lot of challenges and obstructions as a teenager who wants to be picked to play for the national team, and that was who I was growing up. I really enjoyed potraying her character, and also with the cast members, they've also helped me with carrying out this character as this was my first lead character."

Zuma also touched base on a previous Mzansi Magic short film she was part of, where she had played alongside Nonhle Thema, whom she said advised her a lot on the entertainment industry and guided her.

Sphesihle debuts on Mzansi Magic's new series

Briefly News previously reported that Sphesihle Ndaba made her debut in a new Mzansi Magic series called Killer Front Page. Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela on X, formerly Twitter, shared the news of Ndaba's return to TV. Phil wrote a tweet on social media and said:

"CASTING NEWS: Linda Sokhulu and Siphesihle Ndaba on new series. The pair co-star in a new Mzansi Magic series called Killer Front Page. The show will debut on January 14th 2024."

