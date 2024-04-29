Chaos erupted on the latest episode of Moja Love’s Giants Of The City because Musa Khawula was the host

Musa Khawula and cast member DJ Finzo locked horns as they exchanged heated words at each other

DJ Finzo went in on Musa Khawula and said he was a fake after Khawula dissed him for being a struggling DJ

Musa Khawula brought pure entertainment to Moja Love’s Giants Of The City when he hosted the reunion episode. A snippet from the interview with DJ Finzo and his ex-wife Pinky has gone viral as Finzo pulled no punches.

Gossip blogger Musa Khawula hosted the Moja Love show ‘Giants of the City’. Image: @musa_khawula

Source: Instagram

Musa Khawula and DJ Finzo lock horns

Chaos erupted when controversial entertainment blogger Musa Khawula interviewed DJ Finzo and the mother of his child Pinky on the popular Moja Love reality show.

Giants Of The City focuses on the lives of people living with dwarfism. As the host, Musa Khawula poked fun at Finzo for saying he is an international DJ. After failing to answer Musa’s question on how popular he thinks he is globally, Finzo held no punches.

It all started when Khawula said Pinky was Finzo’s estranged wife because he could not understand what he meant.

‘“Why are you calling her strange? She is not strange,” asked Finzo.

Finzo and Khawul exchange blows

Less than two minutes into the interview, Musa Khawula and DJ Finzo threw major jabs at each other. DJ Finzo called Musa Khawula a fraud and asked about the number of cases he faced.

"How many times have you been to jail? You're fake I only know you through Inno."

Khawula threw in the final punch when he said Finzo was a struggling DJ. The interview continued with Finzo and Pinky arguing about the state of their marriage.

Watch the clip posted by @_BlackZA below:

Netizens react to Musa Khawula’s hosting skills

The chaotic episode entertained netizens on Twitter (X), and many felt as though DJ Finzo held nothing back when he responded to Musa’s jabs.

@RakakiTrevor_ replied:

"Finzo dealt with Musa, he should have told him he only has that black shirt only too."

@Sxmaltxs said:

"I would have smacked Musa honestly."

@MarciaMothibeli added:

"Musa is too much; he doesn’t want to lose as well."

@ntsikimazwai asked:

"Guys did I see Musa Khawula on Moja Love?? Another one with 59 Lives."

