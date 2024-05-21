UFC Champ Dricus Du Plessis left many of his raving and in awe after appearing on the Masked Singer SA TV show

A fan expressed shock on TikTok, questioning why the fighter chose MMA fighting over singing as a career

The video gained traction, with South Africans impressed by his hidden talent and national pride on display

UFC Champ Dricus Du Plessis made an unexpected yet impressive appearance on The Masked Singer SA. Image: Gallo Images / Stringer, @maskedsingerza

South African professional mixed martial artist, Dricus du Plessis recently wowed his fans after showing off his hidden talent on the The Masked Singer SA show.

Dricus du Plessis wows with singing voice

One of his fans, @benjmma, was utterly blown away by the UFC champion and shared a TikTok video expressing how shocked he was to see him in the reality singing competition.

In the clip, @benjmma is heard sharing how shocked he was to discover Dricus could sing so well. He questioned why he would pick cage fighting as a career when he could have been a successful singer, living large.

Watch the funny video below:

Mzansi shows Dricus love

The video garnered many views and comments from entertained netizens who shared similar sentiements as @benjmma's. Others also marvelled at how musically talented Dricus was.

Ye said:

"I think Dricus just became one of my favourite fighters ."

slowjack commented:

"We're South African ofcourse we can do everything."

‍ replied:

"Bro is doin everything but rematching Strickland."

Josh wrote:

"I'm from South Africa and South Africa produces the greatest talents."

. said:

"DDP is so underrated."

Corey Casey responded:

"New mythical fighter just dropped."

