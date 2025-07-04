South Africans were warmed by a sweet video of a Xhosa grandmother showing her appreciation to her grandchild

The youngster posted their lovely interaction on TikTok and garnered over 238K views in less than 24 hours

Social media users praised the pair’s relationship in a thread of comments and discussed the importance of sweet parents

A Xhosa grandmother trended on TikTok after her grandchild posted their interaction online.

SA was warmed by a lovely interaction between a Xhosa granny and her granddaughter. Image: @liya.zitumane

Source: TikTok

The video reached over 200K people who were warmed by their lovely relationship in less than 24 hours. The granny’s pure heart was praised by many people online.

South Africans pointed out just how important it was for African parents to adopt a softer parenting style. People flocked to the comments section of the viral post to share their take on the topic.

Xhosa granny goes viral for gentle parenting

South Africans were stunned after coming across a video of a Xhosa granny who practised gentle parenting with her granddaughter. African elders are often strict and known to give their youngsters endless chores around the house.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

A young Mzansi lady from Butterworth, Liya Zitumane, wowed many South Africans when she showed off her lovely relationship with her granny. Her grandmother appreciated the little contribution Liya made towards cleaning the house.

The youngster explained:

“MY granny appreciates any little thing I do. I only woke up, swept the house and came back to sleep.”

Her grandmother was so appreciative and said:

“You wake up and sweep the house, and go back to bed. I really like this. I like your style because even if we were to have unexpected guests over, they’ll arrive in a clean home. I like your style. Should I not tell the truth and mention that I like it?”

The video was well-received by many people online who wished to see their parents soften up and become more gentle with them, especially when it came to chores around the house. The people of Mzansi continued the conversation in the comments section.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA wowed by sweet Xhosa granny in the Eastern Cape

Social media users discussed the matter further in a thread of comments:

A Xhosa granny touched Mzansi with her gentle parenting. Image: @liya.zitumane

Source: TikTok

@Chulu💋wrote:

“I like an appreciative person.”

@Quinette 👑announced:

“I want to be this type of mom and grandma.”

@Oh_Mmeli said:

“Tell her we also like her style for appreciating your efforts and actually telling you.”

@M4ge worried:

“Isn’t she being sarcastic?”

@Ongeziwe Mngomeni commented:

“I wish my mom were like this.”

@Mrs J shared:

“I love her positive reinforcement.”

@lathithaa realised:

“That time you just did it so you can sleep in peace. I love her so much.”

3 More parenting stories by Briefly News

South African youngsters felt left out during a now-viral TikTok trend of people showing off their parents.

One South African woman shared her parenting style and the tip that’s worked best for her and her children.

South Africans were happy with a chap who sat down with his children to prepare them for a life he would not be a part of.

Source: Briefly News