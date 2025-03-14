South African youngsters felt left out during a now-viral TikTok trend of people showing off their parents

The Mzansi youth shared their pain in a post created by a lady who too was hurting from never experiencing her folks together

There are multiple ways to become a present parent and show your children you care about them

Being raised in a broken home is one of the most unpleasant experiences a child could ever go through.

South African youngsters shared the pain of never seeing their parents together.

Source: Getty Images

The parents might resent each other after going through a nasty separation which could impact their kids.

SA youngsters share pain of never seeing their parents together

A new TikTok trend has many South African youngsters feeling left out. The challenge is about young people showing a cute picture of their parents in love and then showing the beautiful child they’ve conceived together.

A number of Mzansi people were pained after realising that they had never experienced their folks in love. Some mentioned the toxic relationship their parents now have after their nasty separation.

One South African lady, Kat, filmed herself in a gloomy mood, listening to the trend’s theme song, Hometown Glory by Adele:

“I like it in the city when two worlds collide.”

Kat captioned her clip:

“POV: Your parents were never together like that. No pictures, no nothing, just my mother and I forever.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

How to be a present parent to your children

There’s no manual on how to be a good parent, people do their best with what they have. An article by Parents tipped folks on how to show up more in their children’s lives.

Six ways to be a present parent:

Notice when you’re being mindful

Announce when you’re not being mindful

Hide your phone

Help yourself stick to it

Try some PBR (Pause, breathe, and respond with intention)

A new and viral TikTok trend pained many South African youngsters.

Source: Getty Images

Mzansi reacts to latest TikTok trend gone viral

South African youngsters shared their pain in a thread of 179 comments:

@username explained:

“I kept the pictures for my daughter so that she knows that she was conceived out of love, we may not be a family now but love was once there.”

@LondyS shared:

“Same here, I’ve never seen them together not even in my dreams!”

@Aus' Puse: Eyyyy. wrote in the comments:

“They are both alive but I have not seen them together, not even in pictures yet they were married.”

@alicia.sibiya highlighted:

“Not being able to participate because I’m a product of a one-night stand.”

@Lollie commented:

“I only have one picture with both my parents, and I lost that picture shortly after my father passed on. I think about it every day.”

@Amogelang explained:

“She threw and tore up his pictures. I don't know what he looks like.”

@🤍MOJ 🙂‍↔️💐 shared:

“They don’t even talk to each other.”

@Cebi_ told SA:

“Apparently they were in love shame and my dad wanted to marry my mom but my great-grandparents refused and then he passed away two years after I was born.”

