South Africa's popular news anchor Sophie Mokoena has confirmed her resignation from the SABC

Mokoena, who's an international news editor, worked for the public broadcaster for over 30 years

Industry colleagues and fans of the popular journalist took to social media this week to wish her well

Legendary news anchor leaves SABC. Image: @LynneStactia

Source: Twitter

South Africans this week bid farewell to veteran SABC news broadcaster Sophie Mokoena, who announced her retirement back in June.

A video shared on social media shows Mokoena's colleague at the SABC, Leanne Manas, wishing her well in her future endeavours, while other colleagues gave her a portrait, cake, and flowers.

Daily Sun reports that Mokoena began her career at SABC's popular radio station, Lesedi FM, before becoming a parliamentary reporter and later moving into politics.

The broadcaster thanked South Africans, her colleagues, and the African continent when she received her portrait from her team.

Social media user @ali_naka shared a video of Mokoena's departure on his X account on Thursday, 17 July.

South Africans bid farewell to the veteran news anchor

@Kaymoltd replied:

"My mom’s heroine, from the streets of Frankfort Namahadi Free State to the world! Mme Sophie, you’re amazing. @Sophie_Mokoena, thank you for your service to this beautiful country."

@salasa4251 wrote:

"One thing about her is, she loves Africa, and you can say otherwise about that. We will miss her, but I hope she can be given a lighter role to groom the young generation. All the best, Sis @Sophie_Mokoena."

@berthammofoken responded:

"This brings back so many childhood memories of my late grandparents. It's a beautiful coincidence, as I've been feeling nostalgic lately, listening to Mosolodi Mohapi's Thapelo ya Basotho."

@stlax_maz wrote:

"She reminds me of my late mother listening to radio Sesotho/Lesedi every day 24/7. Early 90s on a small farm in Evaton. @Sophie_Mokoena, I am proud of you from breaking barriers from Sesotho to English."

@MbuyiseniNdlozi said:

"The voice we grew up with in the Vaal, before you head to school. Early mornings le (with) Mme Sophie Mokoena. What a talent."

@ngwenyathabs replied:

"@Sophie_Mokoena, just me being forward in your retirement. Can you start a podcast or something where you interview leaders on current and future issues affecting our country? And how they can be fixed, and mentor your journalists, too. Your networking skills and access will help."

@Semper_fiCFC wrote:

"One would be wicked to hate this woman. She was so lovable and good at her work."

@matsietsimotho1 said:

"Aowa bathong mme (my goodness) @Sophie_Mokoena re (we are) blessed to have seen your wonderful work. The artist with the most @ennockmartZA as always."

SA bids farewell to veteran news reporter Sophie Mokoena. Images: @LynneStactia and @ali_naka

Source: Twitter

Source: Briefly News