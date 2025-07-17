Norma Mngoma topped social media trends this week when she compared her ex-husband, Malusi Gigaba, to P.Diddy

Mngoma shocked Mzansi when she revealed on Showmax's Untied that Gigaba often travelled with baby oil

The controversial businesswoman received mixed reviews on social media after her interview aired

South Africans took to social media this week to react to Norma Mngoma's tell-all interview about her ex-husband, Malusi Gigaba.

The businesswoman made headlines this week when she compared the politician to US rapper P.Diddy on Showmax's Untied.

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela shared on his X account this week that he found Norma Mngoma's interview cringeworthy after she exposed her ex-husband, Malusi Gigaba.

Mphela shares that while partners have every right to tell their story and experience in a failed relationship, unfiltered. The episode made him cringe.

South Africans respond to Norma's interview

@Lisa_Akh replied:

"I have a feeling this one is not in a stable relationship since her divorce. No woman should go and speak about her ex."

@Lisa_Akh said:

"I wanna watch it when I get home now. Honestly, I don’t care how the relationship ends. I will never speak about my past relationship or humiliate my ex-partner."

@Nhoza_ wrote:

"What about what Malusi put the kids through? Imagine the trauma caused by their father at a young age. Why would he take his kids to the side chick’s house? Bringing food cooked by the side chick endlini?(at home). Not to mention the part where he had the mother of his children arrested."

@MoMotswanaK said:

"The men in these comments are vile! Bottom of the barrel type! Thinking you can dictate to a woman how to go about her life journey after betrayal and an outright attempt to destroy her through arrest, manipulation, lies, deception, the list seems endless. So she must think of the kids when the one meant to also protect them af their father, exposed them to nonsense!"

@vaslapyaMosebja reacted:

"Why do we give these women platforms to always point fingers at other people and never speak about their flaws as women and how they contributed to their failed marriages? It can’t always be the man's fault! A marriage is a union; if it fails, both of us are to blame."

@Miss_Basebo responded:

"I didn't enjoy it at all. She's unable to articulate herself well. The Diddy reference was a joke, but trust Sunday World to run with that."

