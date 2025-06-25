Malusi Gigaba managed to temporarily stop Showmax from airing an Untied episode featuring his ex-wife Norma Mngoma

The episode was set to feature Norma Mngoma revealing private details about their failed marriage, and Malusi Gigaba's cheating and addiction to adult content

Netizens shared mixed reactions, with some arguing that Norma Mngoma should have the right to tell her story

Malusi Gigaba stopped Showmax from airing an explosive Norma Mngoma 'Untied' episode. Image: MUJAHID SAFODIEN/AFP via Getty Images, norma.mngoma/Instagram

Source: UGC

Hebanna! Former Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba has prevailed over his estranged wife Nomachule ‘Norma’ Mngoma and stopped her from lifting the lid on their failed marriage and other personal troubles in a tell-all Showmax episode.

Upon learning that Norma Mngoma intended to air his dirty laundry in public on Showmax's new show Untied, Malusi Gigaba approached the Johannesburg High Court to stop the episode from airing.

Malusi Gigaba blocks explosive Norma Mngoma Untied episode

An update shared on X on Wednesday, 25 June 2025, by entertainment and current affairs blogger MDN News, revealed that the court ruled in favour of Gigaba and temporarily halted the airing of the episode.

The eight-part talk show hosted by broadcaster Relebogile Mabotja was supposed to premiere on Tuesday, 24 June 2025. The urgent application and the episode were postponed until 7 July 2025

Mabotja interviewed eight women: Zandi Nhlapo, Nonku Williams, Norma Mngoma, Sonia Booth, Palesa Madisakwane, Mona Monyane, Dawn Thandeka King and Beverley Steyn.

In the episode, Mngoma shared details about her failed marriage to the African National Congress (ANC) politician, including allegations of infidelity, his adult film addiction and misuse of public funds. Through his lawyers, Malusi Gigaba argued that if the episode were allowed to air, it would cause irreparable harm to his reputation because he has been working to rebuild following their divorce.

According to an update by MDN News, Showmax has remained mum on the temporary court interdict.

Netizens react as Malusi Gigaba halts Untied episode

In the comments below MDN News’ update on X, netizens expressed mixed reactions. Several netizens praised the court for ruling in favour of Malusi Gigaba, while others argued that it violated Norma Mngoma’s right to freedom of speech. Some used the development as a teachable moment.

Here are some of the reactions:

@Melo_Malebo argued:

“You can’t publicly humiliate someone for years, then silence them when they want to speak. His reputation drowned in his own choices. She’s just holding the mirror. LET HER SPEAK!”

@MdkBros highlighted:

“As men, we should choose better yeses.”

@TSelekane44539 suggested:

“I think he moved the wrong way. He should have let the episode run, looked for any blatant lies and taken Norma Mngoma and Showmax to court for libel and defamation. DStv is on its last legs and rumours are they are trying to sell their platform to an international corporation; they would have settled🤑”

@Pinkdoll_love said:

“She wants to tell her story, and she has every right to. I'm mad at this.”

@KumkaniDyantyi cheered:

“Good. The court must permanently interdict that madness.”

Malusi Gigaba blocked Showmax from airing Norma Mngoma's 'Untied' episode. Image: norma.mngoma, malusi_gigaba

Source: Instagram

Malusi Gigaba responds to Norma Mngoma's testimony

This wouldn't be the first time that Norma Mngoma has spilled the tea on Malusi Gigaba.

In 2021, Briefly News reported that Malusi Gigaba was far from pleased with Norma Mngoma's testimony before the State Capture Commission.

Gigaba labelled Norma a bitter woman and accused her of lying before the State Capture Commission of Enquiry, led by the then-Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo. Malusi Gigaba denied Mngoma's claims that he had meetings with the Gupta family.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News