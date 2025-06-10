South African reality TV star Nonku Williams features in the new Showmax original TV show, Untied

The streaming channel posted a trailer of their new show, which featured other women public figures who talked about their messy divorces

Showmax PR manager Katlego Molubi shared with Briefly News what the new talk show is all about

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Reality TV Star Nonku Williams stars in a new talk show. Image: @nonku_williams

Source: Instagram

South African reality TV star and businesswoman Nonku Williams has been booked and busy this year. The media personality has been featured on an upcoming TV show.

Recently, the star who announced her exit from The Real Housewives of Durban after being on the show for 5 seasons is set to make an appearance in the next Showmax original talk show called Untied, which is hosted by the award-winning broadcaster Relebogile Mabotja.

Showmax also released an exciting trailer for this new show on Instagram, which revealed that Nonku and other female celebrities who have experienced a tumultuous marriage and divorce will be sharing their sides of the story with Mabotja.

Watch the trailer below:

Netizens react to new Showmax show

Shortly after the trailer was dropped, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to the upcoming show. Here's what they had to say:

childrenofalovingheavenlyfathe said:

"To the incredible women brought together by shared experiences, you are lionesses, resilient, courageous, and fierce. Despite the challenges you have faced, you have risen above adversity with unwavering determination, transforming into true powerhouses. I am immensely proud of each one of you."

iamjulitah wrote:

"And only the snippets we are already crying … we're going to need some tissues … well done ladies for being this vulnerable and brave enough to tell your stories to the world @norma.mngoma my favourite, get your flowers. We can’t wait."

ngcobo.pamela commented:

"My Nonku is back @nonku_williams, even though it’s sad, but I get to see her on screen."

winniezandile mentioned:

"Ohhh Yesss I'm happy to see my Nom Nom @norma.mngoma I always want to see you on TV, this makes my heart full."

Relebogile Mabotja is the new host of 'Untied.' Image: Supplied.

Source: UGC

What you need to know about Untied

Showmax PR manager, Katlego Molubi, shared with Briefly News what netizens can expect from the upcoming new show and what it is all about.

She said:

"Untied is a show that was produced by GOAT, the creative minds behind Unfollowed and The Real Housewives' Ultimate Girls Trip - South Africa, two of the ten most-watched titles on Showmax in 2023 and 2024, respectively.

"Untied debuts on Showmax on Tuesday, June 24, 2025. The premiere episode highlights businesswoman Norma Gigaba. Reality TV personalities Beverly Steyn and Nonku Williams, along with actresses Dawn Thandeka King, Mona Monyane, and Palesa Madisakwane, media figure Zandi Nhlapo, and model Sonia Booth share their experiences of how their lives changed dramatically after parting ways with the men they thought would always be by their side."

More The Mommy Club spinoffs announced

In a previous report from Briefly News, The Mommy Club has introduced an Afrikaans spinoff called Van Die Hoofstad.

Also, The Mommy Club: Sugar & Spice, set in Durban’s Indian community, is the second South African edition.

Source: Briefly News