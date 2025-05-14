Showmax has dropped the trailer for the hit reality TV show The Mommy Club Season 3 reunion special

Social media users are excited for the show, and many are already on the edge of their seats because of the explosive trailer

The host for this two-part special is none other than Ntombee Ngcobo-Mzolo, and Mzansi approved of her hosting style

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

'The Mommy Club S3' Reunion trailer shows how divided the ladies are. Image: Supplied

Source: UGC

The trailer for the highly anticipated reunion special for the hit Showmax reality TV show, The Mommy Club, has dropped.

Explosive The Mommy Club reunion excites SA

As The Mommy Club Season 3 came to an end, the heated reunion special features all of the mothers confronting one another. Showmax promises an explosive special that will surely answer some of the viewers' burning questions about what transpired.

'The Mommy Club S3' trailer promises to be a drama-fest. Image: Supplied.

Source: Original

The show centres on the lives of momfluencers such as Mrs J, who said, “I would like to use the reunion as an opportunity to address what needs to be addressed fully. I couldn’t believe some of the comments made behind my back. As mothers, I hope we can iron out our differences and see if there’s a way forward.”

Hermajesty also shared what she looks forward to, saying she has nothing to hide, “It’s time to put everything on the table, the truths, the tension, and every unspoken word. There’s a lot that needs to be unpacked.”

Other mommies include Mrs Sande, Noksie and Vuyi. Hosting the reunion for the second time is Ntombee Ngcobo-Mzolo. The two-part special will air on 17 and 24 May 2025. Watch the trailer on YouTube below:

Mzansi reacts to reunion special

Social media users are excited about the show, and many are already on the edge of their seats because of the explosive trailer

@samkelisobiyela5494 was enraged:

"Pure nonsense. I’m so bored with Noksie acting like a victim. If you come for people, then don’t cry when they give you what you dished out. Mrs J is as fake as they come. That woman is mean and horrible."

@gee_rankhumise said:

"Happy looks humbled, and I love it. I never want to see that woman on my TV screen ever again!!!"

@LadyT06 exclaimed:

"Rosetta came to also pour paraffin too!"

@SoftParent said:

"What's the connection between her Rosebank OR, Noksie and what was being said? This Pink Panther is devious!"

@TebogoN61063 said:

"Mrs J, you have black hands and a black heart. But, I do not want her to leave the show. We need this flip-flopper."

@Kels18969093615 scolded:

"Oh, please, Rosette. You brought toxicity to the show too with your auditions. She threw fotsek at every chance she got."

@Mankgowa_ replied:

"Yhoooo let me go catch up, reunion must get me fuming."

@MatshidisoAnnen shouted:

"Noksie is breaking down…. Bring me Pheladi NOW."

@SoftParent stated:

"The problem is that Mrs J doesn’t own it. I would have respected her craft, had she did. Usile in diaries and gets all meek like she is a good person at the reunion. Akahambe. We need a menemene who will own it!"

More The Mommy Club spinoffs announced

In a previous report from Briefly News, The Mommy Club has introduced an Afrikaans spinoff called Van Die Hoofstad.

Also, The Mommy Club: Sugar & Spice, set in Durban’s Indian community, is the second South African edition.

Source: Briefly News