Grammy-winner Rihanna is featured in the upcoming soundtrack for Smurfs , set to be released on Friday, 16 May 2025

The star teased a snippet of the song on social media and also posted the trailer of the film

Rihanna plays the role of Smurfette in the upcoming animated film, and she posted a video dancing in the studio

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Rihanna is featured in the 'Smurfs' soundtrack, 'Friend Of Mine'. Image: Dimitrios Kambouris

Source: Getty Images

It has been nine years since Rihanna released an album, and three since she released a song. She has continuously teased her ninth studio album, R9; however, she has yet to release it. If it is any consolation, fans will get to sing along to her new song on Friday, 16 May 2025.

Rihanna teases new music

As fans wait in anticipation for Rihanna's upcoming album, she is once again releasing a new movie soundtrack. This would end her three-year music hiatus since she released Lift Me Up in 2022 for the film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

On X, the star gave fans a taste of what the song would sound like as she shared the trailer for the film, Smurfs. The Barbadian billionaire plays the role of Smurfette in the animated movie.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"New #SmurfsMovie trailer, featuring 'Friend Of Mine' from the Smurfs soundtrack out Friday. Pre-save now," she wrote.

Watch the trailer below:

Rihanna speaks R9

The mother of two, soon to be three, was rumoured to be releasing a Raggae album. However, during her interview on Harper's Bazaar, she debunked these claims, saying there is no genre at the moment.

Riri said she had been in the studio for the entire eight years she had been away, experimenting with different sounds.

Rihanna plays the role of Smurfette in 'Smurfs'. Image: Dia Dipasupil

Source: Getty Images

“When I’m in the studio, I know that my time away from my kids is to blossom something that hasn’t been watered in eight years. I’ve been in the studio the whole eight years. But it didn’t hit me. I was searching for it. I went through phases of what I wanted to do. ‘This kind of album, not that album.’ I know it’s not going to be anything that anybody expects. And it’s not going to be commercial or radio, digestible. It’s going to be where my artistry deserves to be right now. I feel like I’ve finally cracked it, girl!’”

Fans react to Rihanna's song

Fans of the singer are amped for the song to be released. Although it is not R9, it is something:

@headnavy SAID:

"Ahhh and Tyla too? Goated soundtrack."

@taayanthony exclaimed:

"Welp, I am just gonna pretend this is R9 lead single. WE'RE SO BACK!>"

@headnavy said:

"We need radio if you want your 15th number one by the way."

@WeAreSyncVault gushed:

"The way her voice fits literally any genre. Queen behaviour."

Rihanna claps back at fan trolling kids' names

In a previous report from Briefly News, Rihanna subtly shaded a fan who roasted her children's names.

The Fenty cosmetic brand owner marked International Women's Day with delivery room photos of her two sons.

Source: Briefly News