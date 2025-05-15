Tyla is making headlines after being announced as part of the star-studded lineup for the 2025 Smurfs movie soundtrack, alongside Rihanna and more.

Landing a track on this major animated film cements Tyla’s rising global status and places her among South African music giants like Black Coffee.

It remains to be seen whether she will feature on Rihanna's track or if Paramount Pictures has a big surprise in store

South African star singer Tyla is winning big and seems poised for greatness.

Tyla landed a spot on the ‘Smurfs’ soundtrack with Rihanna and Cardi B. Images: tyllaaaaaaa, rihanna, buzzingpop

Source: Twitter

The Grammy award winner is trending after she was revealed as one of the star singers on the soundtrack for the 2025 Smurfs film, which will be released in cinemas on 18 July.

Tyla joins a star-studded 'Smurfs' soundtrack alongside Rihanna

Confirmed reports say Rihanna, Cardi B, DJ Khaled, and others will be featured on the soundtrack.

Little is known about when Tyla’s track will drop or whether she will feature in Rihanna’s track Friend of Mine, which is set to drop on 16 May.

Is there a big surprise from Paramount Pictures in the box? We will take it if this is as close as possible to Rihanna and Tyla's collaboration (for now).

Briefly News has since established that Higher Love by DJ Khaled, Cardi B and Desi Trill, which dropped in February, will also be used as a soundtrack for the film.

Having a soundtrack for one of the biggest films is a big win for Tyla as she solidifies her presence in the industry. Is Hollywood calling?

Rihanna’s first new song in three years is here

The soundtrack Friend of Mine will be Rihanna's first release since 2022’s Lift Me Up from the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack.

Since winning big with her last studio album, Anti, in 2016, she hasn’t released another album, leaving many rooting for her latest release, set for 16 May.

Rihanna, who also voices Smurfette, has been part of the film since 2023.

It was reported that Rihanna would write and record original songs for the project.

She also doubles as producer alongside Ryan Harris, Tyran Smith and Laurence Brown.

The film also boasts a cast of voices, including James Corden, Nick Offerman, and Sandra Oh.

Tyla joins SA stars on big movie soundtracks

With the announcement, Tyla joins a host of South African singers whose music has been used as a soundtrack for big-budget productions.

Tyla was announced as a featured artist on the 2025 ‘Smurfs’ soundtrack. Images: tyllaaaaaaa, buzzingpop

Source: Twitter

Grammy Award-winning DJ Black Coffee’s song Inkondo Kamashimane was featured in The Matrix franchise.

Nasty C’s Black and White was featured on Rhythms of Zamunda’s soundtrack.

He also co-wrote and co-produced a track for the sequel to Eddie Murphy’s 1988 film, Coming to America.

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Tyla was one of the South African stars nominated for this year’s Black Entertainment Television (BET) Awards.

The star is leading the pack with several nominations in major categories, solidifying her continued rise on the global stage. Could this be another winning season for Tyla after scooping over 25 awards last year?

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News