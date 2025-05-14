Connie Ferguson’s highly anticipated return to television in Kings of Jo'burg Season 3 has generated excitement among Mzansi fans

The Netflix show, starring Ferguson and Zolisa Xaluva, will premiere on 13 June 2025, with fans praising the star-studded cast

South Africans are reacting enthusiastically to the trailer, with mixed opinions on the direction of the show, particularly after Season 2

The Queen of South African television, Connie Ferguson, is making her much-anticipated return to the screens, and fans are buzzing with excitement. Mzansi could not keep calm when streaming giant Netflix shared the trailer and release date for Kings of Jo'burg Season 3.

Connie Ferguson's fans excited about her return

Mzansi movie lovers are in for a special treat as Kings of Jo'burg Season 3 is set to premiere next month. According to a post shared on the Netflix Instagram page, the star-studded show will premiere on 13 June 2025.

Fans were excited to see some popular faces, including Connie Ferguson and Zolisa Xaluva, returning to the show. According to a post shared by entertainment commentator Phil Mphela on his X (Twitter) page on 13 May 2025, the top stars will reprise their roles. Part of the post read:

"Kings of Joburg returns for a new season with Connie Ferguson and Zolisa Xaluva reprising their roles as Veronica and Mo Masire, who must make uneasy alliances to protect their kingdom."

SA reacts to the Kings of Jo'burg trailer

We can all agree that South Africans love a thrilling storyline with great actors. The producers of Kings of Jo'burg have gone above and beyond to give Mzansi one of the best thrillers. Fans loved seeing stars like American actor Malik Yoba and Clint Brink. Fans also can't wait to see their favs like Enyinna Nwigwe, Maurice Paige, Keenan Arrison, Abdul Khoza, Thembi Seete, Llewelyn Cordier, Cindy Mahlangu and Altovise Lawrence in action.

@nanga_tp said:

"The mermaid is my fave addition on this show, glad she’s getting more screen time 😂"

@dube_lindi commented:

"That shot at 38s looks like pure cinema. Need to see it properly💯"

@InkosiYendawo_ wrote:

"A must-watch. So far, all the returning shows are fire 🔥"

@Xolani_khabazel added:

"I think they are milking it dry now. Sometimes you need to know when to stop."

@UncleT_PR commented:

"Did I just see Malik Yoba?"

@Sharyberry_M wrote:

"I love it..I'll catch up and watch it. The production is on point 😭😭😭👌"

@MichelleMo62411 noted:

"S1 was so good after the passing of Sho. I understand things changed, but the wife didn't need to be in S2 hle 😭😭😭 s2 was terrible."

