Netflix is set to release Kings of Jo'burg Season 3 in June 2025, exciting Mzansi film lovers who have enjoyed previous hits like Unseen

Fans are thrilled by the new additions to the show, including popular American actor Malik Yoba and South African actor Clint Brink

Clint Brink expressed his excitement about joining the cast, praising the script and his seamless integration into the established world of the series

Mzansi film lovers are in for a special treat this year. Streaming giant Netflix has been spoiling viewers with the best SA series, from Unseen and now the much-awaited Kings of Jo'burg Season 3.

Netflix has released the ‘Kings of Jo’burg’ Season 3 trailer and release date. Image: @clintonthebrink, @connie_ferguson and @zolisaxaluva

Source: Instagram

Kings of Jo'burg Season 3 to drop in June

Shona Ferguson may be gone, but his wife, Connie Ferguson, and family are doing whatever it takes to ensure that #TheShoGoesOn. The lead star in the series passed away soon after the premiere of Season 1, and fans were amped when Connie announced that Season 2 was coming, and now Season 3 is set to drop in June 2025.

Streaming giant Netflix took to their Instagram page on Thursday, 8 May 2025 and shared the show's trailer and release date, delighting fans who have been waiting patiently to see what becomes of the Masire empire. The post read:

"There’s a new king in town threatening the reign of the Masires. Kings of Jo’Burg Season 3 is coming 13 June only on Netflix."

Fans react to Kings of Jo'burg Season 3

Social media users were over the moon following Netflix's announcement. Fans are mostly excited about the new additions to the show, which include popular American actor Malik Yoba and the multi-talented Clint Brink.

@amore_matt_ said:

"First unseen and now Kings of Joburg 😭😭😭 I LOVE THIS FOR US❤️🔥"

@pennymkhize commented:

"Ok, I feel so spoilt by you guys lately❤️ Giving us everything we signed up for. First it was Unseen...and soon soon Kings of Joburg 🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🕺🕺🕺🕺🕺"

@lame.laaaanniii wrote:

"Thank you so much for this surprise we really appreciate it 😭😭😭 @connie_ferguson."

miss_tshidie added:

"Tino Martins, everybody 👏🏽 👏🏽 this one looks greater than the previous one. Can't wait. We haven't seen Clint Brink in a while."

@th.abo8757 said:

"You know I've been waiting and I'm suffering😭😭😭😭🔥🔥"

@tendai_matina said:

"Yeeey let the countdown begin 🙌🙌🙌🙌"

Clint Brink talks about his role in Kings of Jo'burg

Speaking exclusively to Briefly News about his new role, popular actor Clint Brink said joining the cast was a no-brainer for him because he loved the script. He said:

"After reading the scripts, it instantly got me excited, and I could comfortably see myself contributing to an already established world, which for me is always a good sign."

