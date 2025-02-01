Popular American actor Malik Yoba has secured a role in season three of Kings of Joburg on Netflix

The latest casting news comes after former Backstage and Scandal! actor Clint Brink joined the third season

The current and upcoming season will still be led by former The Queen actors Connie Ferguson and Zolisa Xaluva

American actor and TV personality, Malik Yoba has joined the third season of Ferguson Films' series, Kings of Joburg.

The show's return seemed uncertain after producer and actor Shona Ferguson passed away but Connie Ferguson's involvement in season two showed the series could continue.

Entertainment commentator Mlu shared a photo of Yoba on his X account and captioned his post:

"American actor Malik Yoba joins season 3 of #KingsOfJoburg on Netflix. The latest season will still be led by Connie Ferguson & Zolisa Xaluva."

South Africans respond to the upcoming season

@lefumolefe replied:

"Connie ruined this show she should've stayed as a mermaid and let Zolisa take over now what are they going to do in season 3."

@Stunna_Machinya wrote:

"I can't wait, what a great and befitting talent."

@FloPitse responded:

"Yes dear it means they made money out of it that's why it's coming. Sometimes we must know that not liking something doesn't mean all don't like it. Maybe 10% out of 100% didn't like it but 90% did enjoy hence its coming back."

@ItsNathi_Costa said:

"I can already see the scene he kisses Connie."

@mvuyc replied:

"Now they are importing their degenerates here, fokof with this Hollywood bs."

Kings of Joburg is number one

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that the newly released season of the Kings of Joburg has taken the top spot on Netflix.

The popular series was released on 27 January 2023 and was the most-watched show on the streaming app.

Executive producer and actress Connie Ferguson, who stars on the show took to social media to celebrate the series and paid tribute to her late husband, Shona Ferguson.

