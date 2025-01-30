Social media buzzed after the Nigerian singer 2Face Idibia declared his divorce from his wife

Recently an old video of the couple attending a funeral resurfaced on social media

Many netizens analysed 2Face Idibia's body language with an unknown woman on the video

An old video of Annie and 2Baba resurfaced online. Image: Andreas Rentz

Source: UGC

Legendary Nigerian musician Innocent "2Baba" Idibia shocked many fans when he previously announced his divorce from Annie Idibia. This resulted in much digging into his past and old videos resurfacing on social media.

Recently, an online user @Naija_PR posted an old video of the Young, Famous & African cast member Annie and 2Face attending a funeral where many netizens decided to analyse the singer's body language while interacting with an unknown woman in the video.

The clip was captioned:

"An Old video of 2face and Annie at Ay's ex - wife mom's funeral resurfaces. Netizens are questioning their body language."

Fans react to the old video of Annie and 2Baba

Shortly after the old video went viral on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say:

@2_Oies commented:

"Only two things can make someone look like this. It’s either stress or drugs. I hope that woman is fine and I pray for peace for the two of them."

@TerfaTG responded:

"Anyone who used their data to watch this should be refunded. Absolutely nothing to see here at all."

@_savinha_ replied:

"There’s nothing to question here tbh."

@PaulinePhilip9 said:

"It’s possible they came individually because baba will normally hold her hands."

@Sheriffh2o tweeted:

"Looks like their body language needs some AI training! Maybe they should contribute to #PublicAI and earn rewards for better vibes next time!"

Fans analysed 2Baba's body language in an old video. Image: PIUS UTOMI EKPEI

Source: Getty Images

