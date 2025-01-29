Fan-favourite Top Billing TV personality Maps Maponyane recently flew to Paris with Air France

The businessman and South African model reveals that the city holds a special place for him

The actor and travel enthusiast adds that he's been fortunate enough to travel to Paris on many occasions

Maps Maponyane explores Paris with Air France: Image: Platinum Club

Source: Original

TV personality Maps Maponyane, who previously made headlines when he warned his followers about a vicious scam recently took his fans on a journey to Paris.

The Top Billing presenter who was spotted in Milan in 2024 recently shared his thoughts about the City of Love and how it's connected to his upbringing.

Maponyane tells Briefly News that Paris and France are special to him and that it's always a good idea to return to the city because of its rich culture.

The media personality adds that he's a proudly multi-lingual South African man who loves languages, and food and can hold a conversation in French as well.

Maponyane recently shared a video of his travels to the City of Love on his Instagram account. He captioned the video:

"Every journey brings me closer to home and ignites my excitement for what’s next. Here’s to the adventures waiting just beyond the clouds. #MyConnectionToHome #AirFrance."

South Africans react to his video

RelebogileJR replied:

"One thing about you and aesthetics you never miss bro."

Asreadbykarah said:

"You should’ve started a lifestyle magazine instead of a restaurant. A man with impeccable style."

Zenzelemnguni replied:

"You and the bag these days are inseparable. Keep walking and bagging. Nayi lewalk."

Amapilates responded:

"And there’s a Chanel in Charles de Gaulle airport ladies ."

Tshudufatso Mudau replied:

"I love this."

Timruka said:

I take it in this case the "Elegance" They are referring to is you?

Arjayna said:

"Maps, sir… this is teww serene!"

Bridget Musina wrote:

"France looks like a good address on you."

Maps and Tshudufatso look smitten

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that the TV personality Maps Maponyane and his girlfriend, Shudufhadzo Musida were all smiles in their new picture.

The viral photo shared by the Twitter blog page @MDNnewss fueled the couple's romance rumours.

