The South African award-winning media personality Anele Mdoda recently addressed a troll

This came after an online user trolled the 947 radio presenter, labelling her a groupie

Many netizens flooded the comment section reacting to Anele Mdoda's response to the troll

Anele Mdoda responded to a troll on social media. Image: @zintathu

Source: Instagram

The South African Oscar Award nominee Anele Mdoda never holds back from responding to social media critics and trolls every chance she gets.

Recently, the star who previously showed off her dramatic weight loss addressed a troll on social media who accused her of being a groupie in the entertainment industry on her Twitter (X) page.

Mdoda wrote:

"Proudly my babe!! I’m the biggest groupie of people in my industry. Just today I bought the glamour magazine with AMA Qamata on it. Tomorrow I’m looking for Ayanda Thabethe’s quick face make up at clicks. Trying to see if I can fly SAA to LA next month so I can taste Lorna Maseko’s curated menu! I’m a groupie."

Netizens react to Anele's response

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to Anele Mdoda's response to the troll. Here's what they had to say:

@Buhlep said:

"And you have always been ke sisi and we love you for that."

@Asathi_Gqi commented:

"And I’m proudly your groupie!! All day, Everyday!"

@MpofuNancy responded:

"No wonder you stay winning Mamfene, you always cheering for others and almost everyone can attest to how you always send the step ladder down for others…Love you ke sisi."

@_____Nathi replied:

"You have an incredible ability to support and uplifting others, even those outside your immediate circle. The compassion and humanity in your heart, even your genuine care for someone as random as me here, lol. That kind of selflessness is truly remarkable. yiba yi groupie oko lol!"

