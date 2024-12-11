The South African talented Radio and TV personality Anele Mdoda had fans gushing over her new look

The 947 radio presenter recently showed off her dramatic weight loss as she attended the GQ Men of The Year 2024 awards

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their complimentary messages on how beautiful she looked

Anele Mdoda showed off how much weight she had lost. Image: @zintathu

The South African award-winning radio and TV personality Anele Mdoda recently had many netizens on social media in awe of how gorgeous she looked after her weight loss.

The controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula posted a picture of Mdoda showing off her dramatic weight loss as she attended the GQ Men of The Year 2024 Awards on his Twitter (X) page.

Musa captioned the picture:

"Anele Mdoda at the 2024 GQ Magazine; South Africa Men of The Year Awards."

See the post below:

Netizens react to Anele's weight loss

Shortly after the star's picture was shared on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with complimentary messages on how great Anele looked as she lost weight. Here's what they had to say:

@ChrisEcxel102 wrote:

"Anele Mdoda is beautiful."

@Talk_28 commented:

"Transformation inspired by Kelly Rowland."

@Lolwethu11512 replied:

"This outfit reminds me of Oomama base postile xabeswenke bemanzi."

@MakaGti responded:

"Anele looks gorgeous with this weight loss. I don’t wanna lie; I can bet on her!"

@Rosh_8902 commented:

"She's beautiful but the outfit is giving aunt-ish vibes."

@KNonyai90826 said:

"She's such a beautiful lass, but I think she has lost so much weight than she is supposed to."

@PreciousShange mentioned:

"I'll never forgive gap girl for getting bypass surgery and not putting her gym buddy Celeste Ntuli on."

