The South African versatile artist Mawhoo recently showed off her Spotify streams on social media

The Gucci hitmaker shared a screenshot of how many streams and listeners she had for the year 2024

Many netizens flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages for the star

Mawhoo showed off her numbers on Spotify. Image: @mawhoo

Source: Instagram

Mawhoo has reached another career milestone as she showcased how great she did in terms of streams on a Digital Streaming Platform (DSP).

Mawhoo shows off her Spotify streams

The South African singer Mawhoo has made headlines again after reports of her allegedly firing her sister Noxolo Ngema as her manager.

Recently, the Gucci hitmaker showed off the number of streams and listeners she had gained on Spotify in 2024. The star expressed her gratitude on her Twitter (X) page, sharing a screenshot showing that she gained 40 million streams on Spotify.

She wrote:

"Ngiyabonga."

See the post below:

Netizens react to Mawhoo's Spotify streams

Shortly after the Amapiano singer showed off her Spotify streams, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to her post. Here's what they had to say:

@Moshe_Meso reacted:

"Tell your sister she will also make it, with or without you."

@Jenny_msJ replied:

"I saw a music video of this song. I had to stream it...Wow, Ematshwaleni > Kususa."

@jamesthokozone said:

"You are one hard worker my sweetheart."

@Tu_ZA_ commented:

"179 countries, 3,72m listeners, how many in South Africa listened to it, how many in other 53 countries in Africa and the remaining 125 around the globe? The number should be far more than that unless the numbers are cooked as part of promotions."

@YoungKxnggg tweeted:

"That is lies 179 countries is a lot for a Zulu singing person."

@Buhleh12346 said:

"Sebenzile MaNgema you are so talented."

Mawhoo shares pictures and videos of her stunning new home

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that South African singer MaWhoo is a proud homeowner, and her friends and colleagues are happy for her.

The star shared a glimpse of her stunning mansion on social media. Congratulations are for MaWhoo, who is now a homeowner. The musician has been on a winning streak this year, and her fans and friends, including DJ Zinhe and Cyan Boujee, are super proud of her success.

