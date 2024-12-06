Briefly News Awards Nominee Mawhoo Allegedly Not Speaking to Sister After Firing Her As Her Manager
- Mawhoo allegedly fired her sister and former manager, Noxolo Ngema, after a fallout over missed gigs and unapproved booking cancellations
- Noxolo was reportedly kicked out of their shared Johannesburg apartment due to claims that she had grown complacent in her role
- Jealousy over Mawhoo's rising success may have fueled tensions, though Mawhoo stated they have parted ways professionally but remain, family,
Popular singer Mawhoo is allegedly not seeing eye to eye with her sister and former manager, Noxolo Ngema. The singer, who has been on a winning streak lately, reportedly gave her sister the boot.
Mawhoo allegedly fire her sister as her manager
There is drama between the Ngema sisters following reports that Mawhoo, real name Thandeka Nontobeko Ngema, fired her sister Noxolo Ngema after a fallout.
Sources close to the sisters told ZiMoja that Mawhoo even threw her sister out of their shared apartment in Johannesburg. The report also noted that Mawhoo fired Noxolo because she had become too comfortable because she thought her job had been secured.
Noxolo, who was responsible for handling Mawhoo's bookings and brand-related issues, was reportedly missing gigs and turning down some bookings without her sister's knowledge.
"They fought, she kicked her out of the apartment, and they are no longer working together."
Mawhoo's allegedly got jealous
According to the sources, Mawhoo's sister Noxolo, who is also a singer, was getting jealous of her sister's growing success.
Noxolo has done a song with Mawhoo, Maphorisa and others titled Impilo. Mawhoo allegedly confirmed the reports, saying they have parted ways but are still family.
Mawhoo shares pictures and videos of her stunning new home
In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that South African singer MaWhoo is a proud homeowner, and her friends and colleagues are happy for her. The star shared a glimpse of her stunning mansion on social media.
Congratulations are in order for MaWhoo, who is now a homeowner. The musician has been on a winning streak this year, and her fans and friends, including DJ Zinhe and Cyan Boujee, are super proud of her success.
