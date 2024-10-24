Mawhoo recently threatened an event promoter with legal action after "failing" to pitch for an event

According to the singer, she was neither booked nor paid a deposit for the event; hence, she didn't make the show

Mawhoo released a statement addressing the allegations and vowed to take legal action should the promoter not retract his claims

It appears that Mawhoo is the latest celeb to land in trouble over an event no-show, however, the singer is apparently ready to fight the allegations.

Mawhoo goes head-to-head with promoter

Ngilimele hitmaker, Mawhoo, has threatened to take an event promoter to court after they claimed she didn't pitch for an event.

According to Sunday World, the singer was booked through an agent named Edmond “Eddz” Mafokwana for an event in Limpopo, who was paid R35K by the organiser to secure Mawhoo's booking.

However, things turned sour once the singer didn't show up for the event, with the organiser firing shots at her.

Mawhoo retaliated with a statement directed at Eddz for lying about the alleged booking, saying she was neither booked nor paid a deposit for the event, hence her no-show:

"The false statements you have made saying I failed to pitch at the Blouberg Spring Festival in Senwabarwana Limpopo are entirely unfounded and malicious. My team communicates with promoters before any event I partake in; therefore, in this case, I was not booked, nor was I paid any deposit.

"I request that you retract all false accusations and remove any related online posts and content. Failure to do so may result in legal action."

Fans react to Mawhoo's statement

Netizens are stunned by the developments and consoled the Gucci hitmaker:

G-eiti Heppihat said:

"Every outcome about the Blouberg event was just bad. I guess the people who were sent to organise this are all corrupt and irresponsible."

Tebogo Mokoto was impressed:

"You are a professional, Mawhoo; you know how to handle things."

Motlatsi Josline was stunned:

"Yooh! It's messy in this industry."

Mzamo Ben posted:

"That's professional."

Shebeshxt called out by event organiser

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared a statement from an event organiser who was struggling to get a refund from Shebeshxt.

The man claimed that Shebe failed to pitch for a show and had been sent from pillar to post about his refund and was left hanging by the rapper's team.

