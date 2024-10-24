Kelvin Momo appears to have a lot of music in the vault after announcing a new album

The DJ/ producer revealed a track list, with the release clashing with his alleged ex-girlfriend, Babalwa M's own song release

Mzansi is convinced the couple never broke up, while others believe they're competing on who can move on quicker

Kelvin Momo is releasing new music on the same day as Babalwa M. Images: Kelvin Momo, Babalwa M

Kelvin Momo has announced a new project dropping on the same day as Babalwa M's new song, this should be interesting!

Kelvin Momo announces new music

Weeks after the unexpected breakup between Amapiano lovers Kelvin Momo and Babalwa M, the pair appears to be competing for the charts.

Briefly News reported on Babalwa's song announcement, in which she revealed that her new track, Candour, was set for release on 25 October 2024.

Meanwhile, it appears that Momo is also ready to drop new tunes and plans to do so on the same day as his ex. Only this time, it will be an entire project.

Taking to his Instagram page, the private school Piano star revealed a cropped feature list for his project with frequent collaborator, Stixx, along with the release date.

Could Babalwa appear in the project? Only time will tell.

Mzansi reacts to Kelvin Momo's announcement

Netizens are convinced that the pair are competing with each other after their break up:

its.ok.pabi said:

"You miss her, neh? You want her attention."

puseletso_maunye joked:

"Mom and Dad are fighting, and Stixx is the child. They are co-parenting."

flowv_versatile wrote:

"It's battle of the exes on Friday."

BayaXabzin posted:

"Babalwa announced she is releasing new music, and Momo is announcing a new album. I think the battle of who is happier has begun."

khannyyiitshabs was stunned:

"He’s so messy for announcing on the same day as Babalwa."

aphelele__n protested:

"There’s someone missing here!"

