Local netizens are concerned after Siya Kolisi announced his divorce from his wife, Rachel, after eight years together

Following the news, South African fans expressed sadness, and some have called for the couple to reconcile their union

Social media has been flooded with Mzansi fans expressing their sadness while they also showed concern for the Kolisi family

Following the news of Siya Kolisi's divorce, South African fans expressed their sadness on social media, with many insisting that the couple stay together.

The Bok skipper announced his divorce after eight years with Rachel, while the couple has two children and has also adopted the flanker's half-siblings, Liyema and Liphelo.

Siya Kolisi and his wife Rachel promised to be dedicated parents despite their divorce. Image: rachelkolisi.

Source: Instagram

The news of Kolisi's divorce on Tuesday, 22 October 2024, rocked South Africa, with many saying they are heartbroken that the couple mutually ended their relationship.

Siya Kolisi stuns the nation

Fans express their sadness via Twitter(X):

In addition to feeling heartbroken over the news, local fans have also called for the couple to work things out for the benefit of their children and the country.

Some fans have even discussed starting a petition to keep the Kolisi's together, while the couple insisted they will remain dedicated parents.

Fans call Kolisi's divorce a national crisis

Local netizens flooded social media following the news of Kolisi's divorce, saying the couple's marriage was a national treasure.

FurkanTrader97 is heartbroken:

"It's hard not to feel heartbroken about it. Their connection resonated with so many."

HappyHappy92221 fears the worst:

"This could end his career."

KeshanNaidoo3 does not care:

"People must stop idolizing celebrity relationships. There's nothing special about them."

Nandmakwetu is in mourning:

"It's like someone has died! We mourn the marriage."

Yvonne_m411 is hurt:

"Truly, this is a national crisis."

Longisto is sad:

"I am heartbroken."

PaliThobs does not accept the news:

"No, I really am sad. My man was laughing at me in astonishment because I'm so heartbroken for strangers."

GyNieo1 thinks there is more to the story:

"This break-up makes no sense. Wait till Kolisi finds love again. This 'out of mutual love, respect, co-parenting & working together on the foundation' will mean nothing. We will hear stories."

Tebogosebs is reeling:

"They shocked the nation."

MsBabsii asked a question:

"I am hurt and can't accept it. Can't they fix things?"

Fans praise Rachel Kolisi

As reported by Briefly News, local fans said Siya Kolisi had lost a real woman after separating from his wife, Rachel.

Following the end of their eight-year marriage, fans showed admiration for Rachel, especially after she agreed to adopt Kolisi's half-siblings.

