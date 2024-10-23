A popular content creator on TikTok shared the voice note he sent to Siya Kolisi on Instagram

The man sang and begged Siya to fix his relationship with Rachel and even offered to babysit the kids so they could have a date night to sort things out

Social media users in the post's comment section agreed with the man and shared how sad they were

Siya Kolisi received a voice note from a man begging him to fix his marriage with Rachel. Images: @siyakolisi

The announcement of Siya and Rachel Kolisi's divorce sent shockwaves through the nation, leaving many stunned. In a playful twist, a man captured attention by singing and pleading with Siya to fix his marriage.

Man begs Siya Kolisi to make things right with Rachel

Content creator Leython Van Graan uploaded a comical video on his TikTok account (@lvg______) showing app users that he sent the Springbok rugby captain a voice note on Instagram asking him to mend his relationship with the mother of his children.

The voice note started with Leython singing the words to Grammy-award-winning singer-songwriter Ne-Yo's So Sick before sharing his pleas.

He said to the Sharks player:

"Siyamthanda, yoh, my brother. Not like this, man. Not like this. Not before festive."

Leython then joked that Siya wasn't answering his calls and that the couple shouldn't get divorced as it would give people ideas for doing the same.

The comical content creator added:

"It's almost festive, and relationships close on the 1st of December.

"We must go for a beer. Can't I sleep over by you and Rachel? I'll babysit the kids. Then you can have a date night and talk it out."

Watch the video below:

Man's voice note to Siya Kolisi leaves SA in their feelings

Leython's viral voice note to Siya garnered many laughing emojis from social media users in the comment section, while others expressed sadness about the couple's divorce.

@dilyasithole shared with app users:

"They should have waited for us to finish our exams. Now, we are stressed and worried."

A saddened @donna.sauvage said:

"Can't they stay together for the kids? I mean, there are 60 million plus of us."

@winniekhumalo415 told the online community:

"My blood pressure went up. Yoh, I feel for Rachel after the hard work."

Responding to Leython's voice note in the comments, @nele.m00 wrote:

"True. We are hurting as a nation."

@tshepang_mokoena_ laughed and said to the content creator:

"You killed me with touches."

@mamihunadi_1 said to the public:

"Imagine going into December with divorced parents. Now, we have to go through therapy during festive."

Siya Kolisi's book 'Rise' reveals his struggle with staying faithful

Briefly News recently reported that Siya once opened up about his struggles with temptation and staying faithful to his relationship in his autobiography Rise.

After the announcement of his split with Rachel, local online users were convinced his alleged infidelity led to the breakup.

