One hun's dream of becoming a housewife was quickly shattered by her bae with his hilarious response.

A woman showed off her hubby's reaction to her wanting to be a housewife in a TikTok video. Image: @lebolisher

Woman shares hubby's reaction to her wanting to be a housewife

TikTok user @lebolisher took to social media to showcase her man's response to her request to become a housewife, which had Mzansi in stitches.

The stunner sent her husband a message on WhatsApp where she informed him that she would like to become a housewife, and the gent responded by saying:

"You're talking to the wrong guy; I switch off the geyser during the day."

@lebolisher's footage was well received, and it became a hit on TikTok, gaining massive traction on the video platform.

Watch the clip of the woman's man's reaction.

Mzansi cracks up over hun's hubby's response

South Africans could not help but laugh at the gent for his hilarious reaction to his wife's request as they headed to the comments section with jokes and laughter.

Dearnolwazi said:

"Honesty is the best policy."

Mondeh wrote:

"Mngani, he told a thousand things in one sentence. Try again somewhere else."

Ntoshlimesijadu shared:

"Mine told me his salary and said you can't be a house wife for groceries and bills."

Kgomotso expressed:

"Please, I love an honest man."

ByArminda was amused:

"He’s so real."

Sibusisiwe commented

"Masithi, honesty, this is what we are talking about, so we know whether to park or pass."

